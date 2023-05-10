Pavion Acquires Premier Security Solutions

Acquisition expands Pavion's Fire Alarm, Life Safety, and Security Capabilities in the Western US

CHANTILLY, Va., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired Premier Security Solutions ("Premier"). This acquisition expands our US western region fire alarm and security services delivery and support capabilities. It is the fifteenth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

Established in 1998, Premier specializes in commercial fire alarm, security, and wireless transmission services. Their team of technical professionals service customers across the region with a significant concentration of Silicon Valley customers in the Biotech, High Tech, Commercial Real Estate, Tourism and Entertainment industry verticals.

"Pavion is pleased to welcome Premier Security Solutions and its customers to Pavion," states Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri. "Our expansion of fire alarm and security system capabilities into the Bay Area significantly enhances our western region team, accelerating our ability to serve large global and national customers across the country. We look forward to working with the talented employees of Premier while enabling enhanced opportunities for employees and customers alike."

"A sincere thank you to our trusted employees, valued customers, and strategic vendors for their support over the last 25 years," said Larry Pott, Premier Security Solutions President, and CEO. "Your trust and confidence in Premier Security Solutions enabled our business to become the leading greater bay area commercial life safety and security provider it is today."

Paul Frankos, Premier Security Solutions Executive Vice President stated, "We are excited to continue our legacy with Pavion and look forward to the future, while serving our customers with the dedicated employees that helped build our business, now backed by Pavion."

"It's exciting to have the skilled and talented employees from Premier join Pavion," exclaimed Jim Muncey, President of the Pavion Security Business Unit. "Premier Security Solutions industry leading fire and security services extends our west coast capabilities. Premier customers are now supported by Pavion global delivery and service teams supporting security, access control, video surveillance, fire alarm, IT, and integration solutions."

Barry Epstein of Vertex Capital was the sole advisor to Premier Security Solutions on the transaction.

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 48+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at Pavion.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

About Premier Security Solutions

Premier Security Solutions specializes in commercial fire alarm, security, and wireless transmission services, while keeping their customer's needs and expectations first, and placing a premium on finding and retaining the best available employees. Learn more at https://www.premiersecuritysolutions.com/

