MyFitnessPal and Google Health Connect Launch Integration for Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

Providing individuals with insights into the relationship between food and glucose levels allows them to take more control of their diabetes and health

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and fitness tracking app, and Google Health Connect today announced an integration between the two platforms at this year's Google I/O developer conference. Individuals diagnosed with Type 1 and 2 diabetes who use select continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) tools integrated with Google's Health Connect can now see their glucose data directly within the MyFitnessPal app.

"Our community will now have the critical capability to understand and visualize how the foods they eat affect their blood glucose levels throughout the day," said Tricia Han, CEO of MyFitnessPal. "Prior to this, someone could see spikes in their glucose, but not make the connection to what caused them. Our collaboration with Google builds on our innovation and commitment to bringing the latest technologies to consumers as they navigate their health and wellness journeys, particularly those with diet-related diseases."

MyFitnessPal Android users with select glucose monitors now have the ability to see the latest glucose level logged and distinguish which foods increase, decrease, or keep glucose levels stable. By simply enabling glucose monitoring in Google Health Connect, members can track correlations to the food they're eating in the MyFitnessPal app and modify their diets accordingly, ultimately making better food decisions to keep glucose levels within range. Premium users who enabled the timestamp function in their diary will be able to see glucose levels graphed against time on their food diary items.

"After integrating with Health Connect last year, MyFitnessPal has allowed users to share nutrition information from their database of foods and track workout data from other apps. Today's announcement is a great way for MyFitnessPal to help users understand how the foods that they eat can impact their glucose levels," said Chris Wilk, Senior Product Manager for Health Connect by Android.

While this feature will only be available to Android users currently, MyFitnessPal is committed to enhancing collaborations to ensure members have the data they need to make decisions about their health. For more information on MyFitnessPal, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download for free via App Store and Google Play .

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app for achieving health goals. Since 2005, MyFitnessPal has empowered over 200 million users in over 120 countries to log food intake, record exercise activity and weight, track wellness habits, and achieve their health and fitness goals. As one of the world's most trusted and leading resources on nutrition, MyFitnessPal's mission is to ignite powerful nutrition and wellness change in members by empowering them to succeed on their own terms through personalized data-led insights, guidance, and unwavering support. With one of the largest food databases in the world comprising over 14 million foods, access to over 500 recipes, over 50 workout routines, 80 exercise demos and over 35 connected fitness partners, MyFitnessPal provides users with tools for positive healthy change. The MyFitnessPal app is available on the App Store and Google Play store. To learn more, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or follow MyFitnessPal on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

