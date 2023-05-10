Hella Cocktail Co. Gains Traction with New Partner, Rainforest Distribution

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hella Cocktail Co. continues to expand and elevate cocktail culture for everyone with the announcement of a new distribution partnership with Rainforest Distribution, a wholesale distribution company focusing on food and beverage delivery to natural and specialty stores in the New York metropolitan area. Hella's portfolio of botanically inspired beverages and bar-quality mixers will be further established and professionalized by this new and exciting alliance.

Through this partnership with Rainforest, Hella hopes their uniquely New York story will continue to be told. New York City is the birthplace and home of Hella Cocktail Co. and Hella remains passionate about the reciprocity of local businesses being backed by local brands.

"We are excited to partner with Rainforest Distribution in the Northeast. The team at Rainforest is highly respected and has built strong relationships in the geography. The timing couldn't be better with today's consumers wanting zero-to-low sugar, zero-to-low alcohol, and premium mixers to partner with premium spirits. Overall, we're seeing demand across the board for better-for-you ingredients. Our Bitters & Soda perfectly aligns with today's beverage trends and consumer demand. With more consumers cocktailing at home, we can now offer more solutions in more places for our consumers," said Justin Burnett, Vice President of Sales at Hella Cocktail Co.

About Hella Cocktail Co.

Hella Cocktail Co. offers daring tastes that elevate and expand cocktail culture for everyone. Their mission is to inspire confidence in the Hella Curious among us, so we can all bring our authentic selves to the table. They serve elevated cocktail experiences to curious experience seekers across the continuum of modern imbibing Hella's curated portfolio of cocktailing options is rooted in the pursuit of bold flavors, and values an inclusive community where all feel invited to gather around the table as their authentic selves

About Rainforest Distribution

Rainforest Distribution Corp is a full-service food and beverage distributor serving retailers in 16 states across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions of the United States. Rainforest offers more than 5,000 high-velocity and on-trend SKUs in ambient, refrigerated, and frozen formats. With distribution centers in Maryland, New Jersey, and Massachusetts, Rainforest offers customized distribution solutions designed to ensure customer success in an increasingly competitive marketplace. Rainforest's extensive sales and merchandising network adds value through expertise in high-touch perishables, local & emerging brands, custom retail programs, and the execution of first-to-market concepts. www.rainforestdistribution.com

