10X-NBA ALL-STAR JAMES HARDEN NOMINATED FOR 2022-23 BOB LANIER COMMUNITY ASSIST AWARD

HARDEN'S IMPACT13 FOUNDATION & FINANCIAL EXPERT JORDAN AWOYE KICK OFF THE 2023 FINANCIAL LITERACY TOUR

HOUSTON, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 10x-NBA All-Star, basketball legend, entrepreneur, and philanthropist James Harden has received a nomination for the 2022-23 Bob Lanier Community Assist Award—as presented by NBA Cares. This marks his first nomination for the prestigious annual honor, and it follows in the wake of a series of successful community initiatives spearheaded by his Impact13 Foundation over the past 12 months. He stands out as one of ten candidates up for the award. Fan voting just went live and will be available until Sunday May 21 at 11:59pm ET via Jebbit.

Impact13's work includes the recently launched educational campaign, The Financial Literacy Tour, in partnership with financial expert Jordan Awoye of Awoye Capital. By visiting schools nationwide, it unlocks financial literacy and economic understanding for the next generation with an enriching and empowering curriculum as well as offering scholarship opportunities for select students. It kicked off last month at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Business. The tour will be making its way to Medgar Evers College in the Fall with more tour dates to be announced.

He brought some light to paralyzed Michigan State University shooting survivor John Hao by inviting him to a recent playoff game and presenting him a pair of sneakers he played in—as chronicled by NPR. Following the game four win, Harden extended an invite for him to return for game six.

Harden made a pledge to refurbish the gym of his own high school. In November, he revitalized this space, repainting the entire gym and supplying both weight rooms with state-of-the-art high-performance exercise equipment.

Plus, Impact13 renovated and breathed new life into the Cuney Home's Basketball Court in Houston, TX. In the process, it transformed the surrounding neighborhood with a safe place for kids and families to congregate. The organization also extended its efforts to Haiti. The team notably architected and introduced a brand-new playground in Port-au-Prince with The Barbancourt Foundation.

The Bob Lanier Community Assist Award recognizes an NBA player's commitment to improving and uplifting his respective community. As decided by fans and an NBA executive panel, the winner will be revealed during the post-season and the NBA will donate $25,000 on his behalf to an organization of his choosing.

