Univar Solutions Appointed Distributor for Sun Care Filters with Croda Partnership in Brazil

With the sun care protection products market continuing to grow in Brazil, collaboration will provide essential sunscreen filters to enhance skin care solutions

SÃO PAULO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Brasil Ltda., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced a distribution agreement with Croda do Brasil Ltda, the life sciences and consumer care company that creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals for sun care filters. The addition of Croda's ingredients for sun care filters, used in facial and body lotions formulated with ultraviolet (UV) physical filters, further expands Univar Solutions' comprehensive offering of beauty and personal care products in the sun care space. The products are from the lines Solaveil™, Infraveil™, and Optisol™, and are based on the mineral titanium dioxide, providing transparency in preparations used in cosmetics.

"With this new supplier authorization, Univar Solutions can support Brazilian customers seeking the specialty ingredients needed to produce protective sun care products, a growing product category," said Tony Jaillot, global vice president for beauty and personal care for Univar Solutions. "Both Univar Solutions and Croda share the same passion for providing sustainable, nature-derived, and effective products that deliver benefits beyond ingredients to consumers. We know that while today's skincare solutions must be high performing, they must also integrate ingredient transparency, as consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact that products have on individuals, society, and our planet," added Jaillot.

"We are pleased that Croda continues to place their trust in Univar Solutions by partnering with our ingredients and specialties business in Brazil. As a strategic partner, we are excited about this opportunity to expand our portfolio and enhance our value for customers seeking to develop innovative sun care products for local consumers. We look forward to a fulfilling and productive relationship helping deliver personal care solutions for years to come," said Jorge Buckup, president of Latin America for Univar Solutions.

The formulation and commercialization of advanced protective sun care products helps keeps communities healthy and safe, and Univar Solutions is committed to providing the specialized ingredients found in sun care filters. Univar Solutions' specialized beauty and personal care business serves sun care, skin care, color cosmetics, and hair care customers with a suite of customized products and services. Supported by technical innovation at its network of Solution Centers, a global distribution footprint, and supply chain expertise, Univar Solutions delivers a comprehensive customer experience, from product development through ongoing brand support.

Paulo Sevilha, Latin America sales and marketing director for Croda said, "We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Univar Solutions within the beauty and personal care market. Our specialty ingredients complement their diverse personal care portfolio. Univar Solutions' extensive distribution network, product knowledge, and local technical support will provide an opportunity to create more innovative solutions for sun care products based on the growing demand for mineral sunscreens – the natural ingredients."

For more information about Univar Solutions' beauty and personal care business, visit univarsolutions.com/industries/beauty-personal-care.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Croda

Croda is a global specialty chemical manufacturer using science and technology to create innovative ingredients for a wide range of industries. Croda creates long-term value by engaging with their customers and markets wherever and whenever they need them - creating, making, and selling sustainable and innovative specialty ingredients. Their purpose is to use Smart science to improve lives™, enabled by their distinctive values-led culture that governs how they work with one another and guides their relationships with all of their partners. Croda combines knowledge, passion, and entrepreneurial spirit to create, make and sell specialty ingredients that are relied on by industries and consumers everywhere. Learn more at croda.com/en-gb.

Forward-Looking Statements

