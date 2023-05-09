Retention.com Announces Rebrand: Fresh Identity, New Website, Updated Product Offerings

AUSTIN, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Retention.com , the industry-leading Shopify e-commerce solution for increasing revenue, is excited to announce a comprehensive rebrand including a fresh identity, an easier-to-use website, and transparent, straightforward product offerings.

Retention.com, It’s like money falling from the sky. (PRNewsfoto/Retention.com) (PRNewswire)

We want consumers to feel confident and good about the decisions that they make when they decide to work with us...

This identity refresh comes on the heels of Retention.com's first million-dollar week .

The rebrand was born out of conversations with current and future customers to understand how Retention.com's team of e-commerce experts could best help them turn missed opportunities into revenue and grow their business.

"Our new branding and website design really deliver on the mission that every brand is a founder with a dream," said Julia Bouterakos, Director of Content Marketing. "We're here to help them get to that dream faster."

"The website is much easier to navigate and clearly shows how our solutions work. We want consumers to feel confident and good about the decisions that they make when they decide to work with us, and the content on our new website is designed to remove any barriers to achieving that," added Julia.

Retention.com worked with Marketwake to design and implement this revitalized brand strategy.

"We were presented with three great design identity options and ultimately selected our final choice based on the strength, excitement, and boldness associated with it," said Julia. "It truly represents the fundamental values our team brings to the table for ambitious e-commerce brands that want to move fast and build their future on good data."

"Retention.com takes pride in their bootstrapped beginnings, which closely aligns with the stories of their customers who have built their businesses brick by brick," said Brooke Beach MacLean, Marketwake CEO. "They wanted the new brand to reflect this grassroots ethos, embodying the grit and determination required to succeed in eCommerce"

Current customers sleep easier knowing that Retention.com's technology is helping them turn browsers into buyers and claim millions in unspent revenue opportunities. Future customers should find more transparency, clarity, and support with these new tools.

About Retention.com: E-commerce stores lose a total of $18 billion every year in potential revenue simply because shoppers leave before checking out. With Retention.com, shopping cart abandonment becomes a thing of the past. We enable email-based retargeting so that brands can re-engage lapsed audiences AND grow their email lists for the future. Learn more: Retention.com .

Media Contact: Julia Bouterakos - media@retention.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Retention.com