New NMCC Hire Victoire Liwanga Will Build Bridge to New Mainers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 24th, Victoire Liwanga started her new role as Workforce Development Coordinator for New Mainers at Northern Maine Community College. Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Victoire will continue efforts began by the Northern Maine Growth Initiative – a task force comprised of local business and community leaders – to build connections to the refugee community in Maine and provide resources and support to families seeking to build a life in Northern Maine.

On April 24th Victoire Liwanga started her position at NMCC as the Workforce Development Coordinator for New Mainers. She will work to build bridges between Aroostook County and the immigrant and refugee populations looking for places to get an education, work, and raise family. (PRNewswire)

Victoire will continue efforts to build connections between Aroostook County and the refugee community in Maine .

The new position is partially grant-funded through a Community Development Block Grant submitted by the City of Presque Isle and a Maine Community College System Workforce Development Innovation grant. Although originally designed as a two-year position, the College aims to establish a permanent role to support this critical effort.

According to the Greater Portland Immigrant Welcome Center, "New Mainers" are immigrants or refugees currently living in Maine. "Our community needs to attract residents and families looking to get an education, join the workforce, and build a life and a future. Aroostook is a special place, and there are New Mainers looking for a community like ours, with great schools, jobs, safe neighborhoods, and beautiful nature," said NMCC President Tim Crowley.

"Many of these families currently live in central and southern Maine, and Aroostook County's geography makes it challenging for them to learn about our community," President Crowley said. "That's why we've hired Victoire. She's helping build a bridge, and her experience, connections, and skills make her uniquely qualified."

Victoire brings an extensive background in community-building and working with diverse populations in Maine and internationally. She left a professional career when her family chose to leave the DRC; she needed to learn English when she arrived in Maine in order to pick up where she left off professionally. She is now bilingual and has prior education background in financial management. In Portland, Victoire worked with nonprofits, Catholic Charities, Maine Public, and the Portland Adult Education Program. Prior to emigrating, she worked with the World Bank Group and the African Development Bank.

"This is my opportunity to give back to the community that helped me," Liwanga said. Since moving to Maine her family relied on guidance and connections from the New Mainer Resource Center, Catholic Charities, and the City of Portland. "Without our community we would not be where we are. These people are my second family, and this is an opportunity to work as a bridge to the great things Aroostook has to offer."

Victoire will be based in Portland and will travel to Presque Isle as needed. During her visit to campus on May 5th, Victoire toured the residential options available on campus, including family housing, the nursing & EMS simulation labs, and met with the admissions team to learn about how students find programs that match their skills and interests.

Victoire plans to begin by creating an assessment tool to clearly identify the needs of the community, and the needs of New Mainers. "Portland is so busy right now and needs more housing available. People face problems getting housing, especially New Mainers, and this situation could be removed in a smaller community that can also provide access to education and jobs. Come and see what we have to offer. We can make those connections and open doors."

Galen Weibley, Director of Community & Economic Development for the City of Presque Isle stated, "The City of Presque Isle appreciates the state funds from Maine DECD to support this program and is pleased to welcome these skilled individuals who are new to the United States that will be matched up to jobs available in our community."

According to the American Immigration Council, 4% of Maine residents are immigrants and 7% of residents have at least one immigrant parent. Each year refugees and asylum-seekers move to Maine from multiple countries, including Somalia, Iraq, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Republic of Congo, Angola, Rwanda, and Sudan. While these communities often find access to resources in urban centers like Portland, many seek smaller towns or rural communities for the long-term.

"Part of Victoire's work is raising awareness in the New Mainer community, but the other part is helping our community prepare for residents and families from diverse backgrounds. She'll be working with housing, transportation, ACAP, business owners, and residents to understand how to welcome New Mainers into the community, and what to expect," President Tim Crowley added.

To learn more about programs at NMCC or the Northern Maine Growth Initiative, please contact Victoire directly at nvliwang@nmcc.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Northern Maine Community College