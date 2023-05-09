CABIO showcases the new products and Ready-to-Market solutions at Vitafoods Europe 2023

GENEVA, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 9-11, 2023, CABIO Biotech (Wuhan) Co., Ltd (CABIO), a leading Chinese biotechnology company, participates in the three-day Vitafoods Europe held in Geneva, Switzerland. Vitafoods was founded in 1997 as the largest European exhibition of nutraceuticals, health foods, and ingredients, which is currently the globally-leading nutraceutical and functional food event.

The CABIO team meets with its new and old friends with a new set of products at Vitafoods Europe 2023, concentrating on 1,000+ international exhibitors and 15,000+ global domain experts from 130+ countries and areas who come together to explore the latest industry trends, developments, and commercial applications. It's noticeable on-site that aging resistance, immunity enhancement, intestinal well-being, and sustainability are in the limelight of the sector.

In its in-depth discussion themed with Ready-to-Market Solutions, CABIO exchanges ideas with customers and partners concerning immunity enhancement, intestinal wellbeing, all-new ingredients enabling beauty from within, and innovative solutions.

CABIO showcases three new ingredients — HMOs, Salecan® β-glucan and elastin — as well as its already well-known ARA, algal oil DHA, β-Carotene and sialic acid (SA) during the exhibition.

HMOs, human milk oligosaccharides in full, are the significant components of breast milk and play an essential part in promoting infant brain development, maintaining intestinal microecological balance, building resistance to bacteria and viruses, and improving immunoregulation. Adult ingestion of HMOs also enhances the quality of life by contributing positively to intestinal microbiota while likely improving severe symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Salecan® β-glucan is a novel water-soluble β-glucan generated from a patented strain using the fermentation process. Approved by both FDA-GRAS and Chinese FDA New Food Ingredient Accreditation, Salecan® β-glucan is applied extensively in food & drinks, foods for special dietary uses (FSDUs) and dietary supplements to enhance immunity, regulate intestinal microbiota, repair intestinal mucosae and improve blood lipid and sugar levels.

Elastin is the main component of the elastic fiber in the skin. It works together with collagen and hyaluronic acid (HA) to maintain skin elasticity. Elastin extracted from the horse nuchal ligament contains large quantities of desmosine and isodesmosine that can smooth wrinkles, hydrate, whiten and repair the skin, plump the breasts, and lift the hips; therefore it's widely applied in food, drinks, cosmetics and skincare.

As the global expert in high-end nutrient and innovative solutions, CABIO has always dedicated itself to human nutrition and health. Remaining steadfast in basic research, CABIO makes every effort to explore synthetic biology and biomedicine by mining the limitless potential consistently to offer quality ingredients and ready-to-market solutions to customers worldwide.

CABIO Biotech (Wuhan) Co., Ltd. ("CABIO" for short), established in September 2004, is a high-tech enterprise underpinned by biotechnology. Since it went public, CABIO has been active in conducting research on synthetic biotechnology. CABIO aims to provide quality functional ingredients and creative solutions to developers of nutrition and health foods worldwide.

Please visit www.cabio.com for more information.

