BOAT TRADER'S ORIGINAL BOATING CULTURE SERIES 'STOMPING GROUNDS' TO DEBUT SECOND SEASON

Season One of Stomping Grounds is Available Now on YouTube and Streaming on Waypoint TV, with New Season Premiering May 19th

MIAMI, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boat Trader , America's largest boating marketplace, is bringing back a second season of its award-winning original content series, Stomping Grounds, premiering Friday, May 19 at 8 p.m. (ET). The series is returning with more inspiring stories about boating traditions, on-the-water culture and adventures across America's waterways, and will be available on Boat Trader's YouTube channel and streaming platform Waypoint TV. To kick off the premiere with a bang, Freedom Boat Club will host a watch party at their Jacksonville location to celebrate the first episode showcasing their neck of the woods.

The brand-new season of Stomping Grounds will feature: NFL's Logan Cooke from the Jacksonville Jaguars; a decked-out pontoon boat built by Jaguar fans named 'Jag'n Wagon'; epic wake surfing through the canyons of Lake Powell; a close look at the underwater suit Chadwick Boseman wore in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; and more. Adventure awaits as the show travels to discover boating stories in destinations like Chicago, IL; Nashville, TN; Portland, OR; San Francisco, CA; Austin, TX; and New Orleans, LA.

"After the successful run of Stomping Grounds' first season, we knew that boating culture was something people wanted to see more of," said Ryan McVinney, Stomping Grounds creator and director of content at Boats Group. "The show emphasizes how boating is an integral part of our shared heritage as Americans. Through our travels, we've witnessed a diverse group of boaters united around their love for the outdoors and an on-the-water lifestyle, which has been truly inspiring. We look forward to sharing more one-of-a-kind boating stories and adventures in the upcoming season."

The official watch party at Jacksonville's Freedom Boat Club starts at 7 p.m. (ET) on the series premiere date of May 19th and is free to the public. The event will have live music, a food truck and a raffle for attendees, including Boat Trader and Stomping Grounds swag, an autographed football from the Jag's Logan Cooke and more.

Boat Trader first introduced Stomping Grounds in 2021 as a 3-episode pilot phase on YouTube, with Season 1 later debuting on Waypoint TV's streaming platform in 2022. The inaugural season of Stomping Grounds garnered over 1 million streaming views and 4.3 million minutes watched in its first year on WayPoint TV. Episodes included Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line, Netflix's Outer Banks creator Jonas Pate, legendary champion powerboat racer Reggie Fountain, Ernest Hemingway's PILAR reproduced by Wheeler Yachts and more.

Boat Trader is the largest online boating marketplace in the United States, creating simple solutions for anyone looking to buy or sell a boat. Founded in 1991, Boat Trader expanded from a weekly classifieds publication found in local markets nationwide to an online marketplace in 1996 and now offers boat dealers and private party sellers comprehensive options for selling their boats online with ease. Boat Trader reaches more than 9 million online boat shoppers and delivers over 170,000 leads each month to its sellers. Boat Trader is based in Miami, FL, and is owned and operated by Boats Group. For more information and to experience the marine industry's leading classifieds marketplace, visit www.boattrader.com or download the Boat Trader app on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

Stomping Grounds is a video series by Boat Trader that takes a documentary-style approach to explore a new geographic locale, delving deeply into the local boating styles, traditions and stories that are unique to the area. The series embarks on adventures across the country as the host, Ryan McVinney, meets up with local boaters who share tales of cherished traditions and legendary lore. For more information on the award-winning content series, go to www.stompinggrounds.tv . Watch Stomping Grounds by Boat Trader for free anywhere, anytime, on any device. The series is available on YouTube and popular streaming platforms through Waypoint TV, including Pluto, Sling and Tubi as well as on Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Vizio and Apple TV.

Rachael Lobeck | Boats Group | press@boats.com

