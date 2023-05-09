Bitly Named to Inc. Magazine's List of Best Workplaces for 2023

Bitly joins 591 other honorees that were selected out of thousands of submissions based on the quality of employee responses to an independent survey.

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc ., the world's leading Connections Platform, today announces that it has been named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplace list . Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether teams are operating in-person or remotely.

Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online to connect with key audiences and ignite action. (PRNewsfoto/bitly) (PRNewswire)

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees for this year. Each company that was nominated took part in employee surveys, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"At Bitly, one of our primary objectives is to ensure Bitly is an amazing place to work," said Toby Gabriner, CEO of Bitly. "With a strategic focus on DEI, and ongoing investments in professional development combined with a strong benefits offering, we're focused on building a workplace culture where employees feel connected, supported and have a sense of belonging."

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

Bitly was measured and scored high on a wide range of research-validated workplace factors, including:

Overall benefit offerings across medical, personal well being, time off, and mental health

Employee engagement and advocacy for the company

Workplace recognition and the extent to which senior leaders value people as their most important resource

Focus around DEI efforts and building a global, inclusive environment

Bitly is a remote-first global company with employees spread across the U.S. and in Germany. In addition to the Inc Best Workplaces for 2023, Bitly is Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. To learn more about career opportunities, visit https://bitly.com/pages/careers .

About Bitly

Bitly is the world's leading connections platform, providing a way for brands and businesses to build more meaningful connections with their audiences both online and offline. As a leading global SaaS company, Bitly empowers millions of monthly active users and hundreds of thousands of customers globally to use branded links, custom QR codes, and link-in-bio solutions as a trusted way for engaging their audience and delivering critical notifications, information, and experiences. Bitly is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. For more on Bitly, visit https://bitly.com/ .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately-held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive aisles and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly-acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Contact

Katherine Ryan

VP Brand Marketing, Bitly

press@bitly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitly Inc.