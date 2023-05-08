A Strong Strategic Partner: Apply Digital Wins Awards for Commerce, Loyalty, and Content

VANCOUVER, BC, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Apply Digital, a global innovation company focused on products, platforms, and commerce, was awarded commercetools' UKI Services Partner of the Year 2022, Talon.One's inaugural Breakthrough Partner of the Year 2023, and Contentful's 2023 North America Solution Partner of the Year.

As an advocate for composable technologies — and a steadfast partner — Apply Digital is transforming what's possible for clients embarking on digital change journeys that result in compelling experiences for their customers.

"At Apply Digital, we're always growing our services to accomplish more for our clients — being recognized by commercetools, Talon.One, and Contentful is a testament to that," says Gautam Lohia, CEO of Apply Digital. "Alongside our partners, we strive to create excellent digital experiences for commerce companies."

commercetools provides a scalable MACH platform that empowers retailers to build customer experiences fit for their business needs. "I am thrilled to announce Apply Digital as commercetools' UKI Services Partner of the Year 2022," says Blaine Trainor, VP President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at commercetools. "Apply Digital's efforts in generating true customer success made awarding them a natural choice."

Talon.One enables retail companies to develop loyalty and promotions strategies, with customizable rewards and effective offers that drive growth and boost customer retention. "We created the Breakthrough Partner of the Year award to acknowledge Apply Digital's impact. We saw them as a top, new strategic partner for us," says Thorunn Devoy, Global Head of Partners at Talon.One. "We are excited to see where this relationship takes us and what else we will accomplish together."

The Contentful® Composable Content Platform brings the building blocks of content together so that teams can create once and reuse for any digital experience, to build faster and deliver at scale. "Apply Digital has been a true strategic partner for Contentful through their commitment to delivering great value and successful customer implementations," says Patrick Finn, VP of Channels & Alliances at Contentful. "These factors, as well as their impressive growth, make Apply Digital our 2023 North America Solution Partner of the Year award."

These three platforms in combination allow us to assemble composable tech stacks that enable enhanced customer experiences for companies looking to strengthen those relationships.

Apply Digital is honored to receive these awards and looks forward to strengthening these partnerships so we can enable our clients to grow and scale.

Apply Digital is a products, platforms, and commerce company that builds innovative digital solutions to help their clients gain a competitive advantage. The company has a human-centric design approach and leverages modern MACH-based composable technologies for a roster of clients, including Moderna, The Very Group, Coca-Cola Embonor, Games Workshop, Tigo, and Kraft Heinz.

Apply Digital has proven success in many sectors, including entertainment, healthcare, retail, and CPG — and has received international recognition for their work. The company acquired Reign, a digital transformation company, in July 2022, and E2X, a commerce strategy and development agency, in October 2022. Apply Digital is one of the fastest-growing modern technology services companies in the world. Learn more at www.applydigital.com .

