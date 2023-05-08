PRophet Announces Strategic Alliance with LexisNexis® to Superpower Its Journalist Data for Enterprise Customers, Launches 'Powered by PRophet' White-Labeling Option for Agencies

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) Marketing Cloud's PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI SaaS platform built by and for modern PR professionals, today announced an alliance with LexisNexis®, one of the world's leading providers of news and business data, information and insights. This strategic alliance with LexisNexis® will further power PRophet's industry leading AI platform, which collectively boasts access to upwards of 200,000 global news sources from high authority outlets and journalists, including hyper local media, newsletters, trade publications and blogs. The PRophet platform ingests and analyzes millions of news articles daily, using AI-techniques to predict journalist interest and sentiment. Its latest generative AI writing tool, Taylor, then drafts personalized pitches to journalists demonstrating the highest interest in the pitch.

"The current media landscape is complex, fragmented, contracting and dynamically evolving – and client-side expectations are higher than ever. Outdated PR practices are no longer working, and communications pros and clients alike are tired of low open rates, frustrated journalists, wasted time, mis-managed expectations and poor results," said Aaron Kwittken, founder and CEO of PRophet and CEO of Stagwell Marketing Cloud's Comms Tech Unit. "Our alliance with LexisNexis furthers our mission to help PR pros become more performative, predictive, and productive Communications Engineers©."

PRophet also announced the launch of "Powered by PRophet," a white-labeling option for PR agencies of all sizes. Customers can now customize the PRophet platform to their own specifications and go to market with a unique and differentiated agency-branded platform that combines their own unique value proposition alongside the powerful capabilities of PRophet's predictive and generative AI capabilities.

"We're happy to offer this white-labeling option to agencies," added Kwittken." As a former agency leader and owner myself, I understand how important it can be to brand, customize and integrate proprietary technology into an agency's capabilities and bring a new level of innovation and differentiation to clients."

About PRophet

PRophet is the first-ever generative and predictive AI SaaS platform designed by and for the PR community. The platform uses AI to help modern PR professionals become more performative, productive and predictive by generating, analyzing and testing content that predicts earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet was founded in 2020 by PR and marketing industry thought leader and entrepreneur Aaron Kwittken and is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of SaaS solutions that powers research, communications, and media activation for in-house marketers. To learn more, visit prprophet.ai.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern in-house marketer. Born out of Stagwell's network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic customer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional® provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 10,500 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

Media Contact

Alex Birmingham

KWT Global

abirmingham@kwtgloblal.com

