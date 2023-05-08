PharmAbcine to participate in "BIO International Convention 2023"

DAEJEON, South Korea, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics, announced today that the company will participate in the upcoming BIO International Convention 2023.

Details of the events are as follows:

Event: BIO International Convention

Date: June 5-8, 2023

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention/registration-information

PharmAbcine will participate in BIO International Convention to introduce the Company's core technology and pipeline assets to discuss potential out-licensing and co-development opportunities with global pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

The Company's pipeline assets include olinvacimab, PMC-403, PMC-309, and PMC-005.

Olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 antibody, is currently undergoing phase II clinical trial for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) patients. The study combines olinvacimab with Keytruda® (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-1 antibody developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (MSD). The decision to move forward with the phase II trial was based on the promising results from the phase Ib combination study, which demonstrated a 50% Overall Response Rate (ORR), 67% Disease Control Rate (DCR), and no serious adverse events. The ongoing phase II study is actively recruiting patients at multiple clinical sites in Australia.

PMC-403, a first-in-class anti-TIE2 agonistic antibody, has promising therapeutic potential in ophthalmology, oncology, and rare disease areas. PMC-403 has a novel mechanism of action in which activation of TIE2 receptors normalizes leaky pathological blood vessels. In preclinical studies, PMC-403 demonstrated similar efficacy in reducing retinal leakage compared to Eylea® (aflibercept), the leading drug in the ophthalmology market. This unique mechanism opens possibilities for treating patients who have limited or no response to existing therapies. PharmAbcine has submitted an IND in Korea for a phase I study in wAMD patients. The IND approval is expected within the second quarter of 2023.

PMC-309, a first-in-class anti-VISTA antagonistic antibody, is an immuno-oncology asset. VISTA is an immune checkpoint expressed primarily on myeloid cells, involved in suppressing T-cell activation. Blocking VISTA by PMC-309 can activate the suppressed T-cells, thus changing the immuno-suppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) into an immuno-supportive TME. In preclinical studies, PMC-309 in combination with anti-PD1 antibody showed synergistic anti-tumor effects in mouse tumor models. PMC-309 can be developed to treat cancer patients who develop resistance to currently available IO drugs, including anti-PD1/PD-L1 and anti-CTLA4. IND submission for Phase 1 study in Australia will be submitted within the second quarter of 2023.

PMC-005 is a fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively recognizes EGFRvIII, a tumor-specific antigen. EGFRvIII is expressed in various solid tumors including glioblastoma, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, liver cancer and ovarian cancer. PMC-005 can be applicable with various modalities including ADC, CAR-T/NK, RadioImmunoTherapy, molecular imaging for EGFRvIII tumor detection as a companion diagnostic or theranostic. Under collaboration with CAR-T platform companies, PMC-005-CAR-T demonstrated eradication of EGFRvIII overexpressing tumors in animal model systems.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, to respiratory.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state of the art antibody generation services.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com.

For licensing deals, co-development, and collaboration in research or antibody discovery inquiries, please contact:

Business Development Team

E-mail: bd@pharmabcine.com

Office line: +82 70 4279 5100

