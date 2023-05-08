DR. SEAN KHOZIN JOINS BRAVEN AS A SENIOR LIFE SCIENCES & HEALTHCARE PARTNER

As a pioneer in life science development and data science, Dr. Khozin joins Braven's leadership team to co-build and invest in system innovations within the healthcare sector.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Braven, an early-stage investor that co-builds breakthroughs in large, regulated sectors – finance, healthcare, and industrials – announces the appointment of Dr. Sean Khozin as a Senior Life Sciences and Healthcare Partner. Dr. Khozin brings industry-leading experience with data science innovation in healthcare, pioneered over the course of his career as a physician, researcher, founder, corporate executive & public servant.

Prior to joining Braven, Dr. Khozin was the CEO of CancerLinQ, a precision oncology enterprise, and worked as a VP at Johnson & Johnson, serving as the Global Head of Data Strategy and Data Science Innovation where he led the company's early strategic equity investments in the sector. Dr. Khozin spent 7 years at the Food and Drug Administration as a Senior Medical Officer and the Associate Director of the Oncology Center of Excellence. In addition to leading the FDA's efforts in technological modernization of oncology regulatory oversight, he was also the founding Executive Director of FDA's Information Exchange and Data Transformation (INFORMED), an incubator designed to advance innovations in drug discovery and clinical development.

"The addition of Sean to our senior team is an important step in the build out of Braven's new model for early-stage investing in highly regulated industries," said William Abecassis, Braven's Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer. "He is a forward-thinking leader with unmatched expertise in healthcare and technology that will be invaluable to founders working to develop systems-level innovations."

Dr. Khozin founded two successful healthcare startups earlier in his career: SKMD - a patient-centered healthcare delivery platform - and Hello Health - a health tech venture to develop telemedicine analytics as an integrated approach for generating real-world insights to improve patient outcomes, drug discovery, and clinical development.

"Braven has built exactly what we need in healthcare and the life sciences right now," said Dr. Khozin. "The latest technological advances offer so much potential to improve patient care and societal health outcomes, but their successful application will require new approaches that align stakeholder interests to drive efficient adoption and ensure equitable access across all population segments."

Dr. Khozin spent the past 6 years working on financial and quantitative applications in biomedical research as a Research Affiliate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He currently serves on the boards of Society for Translational Oncology, Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Council of the CEO Roundtable on Cancer.

Throughout most of his career as an executive and regulator, Dr. Khozin continued working as a practicing oncologist for the National Cancer Institute where he focused on clinical trials that advanced some of the most innovative branches of life sciences like complex phenotyping, biomarker development, and the applications of machine intelligence in oncology.

Dr. Khozin joins Braven's senior leadership team, continuing the buildout in key capabilities, following the addition of LizAnn Eisen, who previously had a storied legal career at the SEC and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, and William Abecassis, who founded Braven after starting and leading BlackRock's venture group, Innovation Capital, where he invested over $1 billion across 25+ portfolio companies.

