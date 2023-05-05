TransAlta Renewables Inc. Reports on Voting Results from the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - TransAlta Renewables Inc. ("TransAlta Renewables" or the "Company") (TSX: RNW) held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on May 4, 2023. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 197,765,987, representing 74.11 per cent of the Company's outstanding common shares.
The following resolutions were approved by shareholders:
The eight director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Nominee
Votes For
Per cent
Withheld
Per cent
David W. Drinkwater
190,429,252
96.66 %
6,570,524
3.34 %
Brett M. Gellner
191,382,537
97.15 %
5,617,239
2.85 %
Allen R. Hagerman
193,030,786
97.99 %
3,968,990
2.01 %
Georganne M. Hodges
190,281,537
96.59 %
6,718,239
3.41 %
Kerry O'Reilly Wilks
192,264,082
97.60 %
4,735,694
2.40 %
Todd J. Stack
193,276,322
98.11 %
3,723,454
1.89 %
Michael J. Novelli
191,554,528
97.24 %
5,445,248
2.76 %
Susan M. Ward
195,327,196
99.15 %
1,672,580
0.85 %
The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the independent auditors for 2023 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
Votes For
Percent
Withheld
Per cent
197,669,640
99.95 %
96,347
0.05 %
TransAlta Renewables is among the largest of any publicly traded renewable independent power producers ("IPP") in Canada. Our asset platform and economic interests are diversified in terms of geography, generation and counterparties and consist of interests in 26 wind facilities, 11 hydroelectric facilities, eight natural gas generation facilities, two solar facilities, one natural gas pipeline, and one battery storage project, representing an ownership interest of 2,965 megawatts of owned generating capacity, located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.
View original content:
SOURCE TransAlta Renewables Inc