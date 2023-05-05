PetSmart and Maximum Effort Enlist Dana Carvey (as King Charles III) for New Video Encouraging Pet Adoption

The video benefits nonprofit PetSmart Charities' mission to get pets adopted and help overcrowded shelters ahead of the king's coronation

PHOENIX, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nonprofit PetSmart Charities®, the leading funder of animal welfare in the U.S., has partnered with Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort and PetSmart to shine a light on an important cause: uniting adoptable pets with loving homes to help relieve overcrowded and struggling shelters. They have teamed up to create a new video, released on YouTube and social media today, featuring comedian Dana Carvey who reprises his memorable impersonation of King Charles III and encourages viewers to adopt a dog through PetSmart Charities.

Ahead of the coronation, Carvey's King Charles makes the connection between his name and that of the beloved family dog breed, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, and asks that viewers refrain from buying a King Charles spaniel on coronation day and instead adopt a shelter dog.

The new social media campaign was inspired by the reported flurry of demand for dog breeds from popular movies and television shows, such as the reported uptick in purchases of dalmatians tied to a popular 1990s movie and TV series about the iconic black-and-white pups. When people buy dogs based only on pop culture moments, animal welfare organizations say these dogs are surrendered to shelters when people discover the breed isn't the right fit for their family or their lifestyle.

For PetSmart Charities, this is a moment to call attention to the need for shelter pets to find loving homes. More than 5 million pets enter shelters each year, and today they're staying longer. This has led to severe overcrowding and a strain on resources for shelters, rescues and animal welfare organizations. PetSmart Charities encourages families to consider adoption and talk with shelters and animal welfare organizations that can help them find the perfect match. This simple decision can save the life of a shelter pet.

"With millions of adoptable pets in need of homes, we knew we needed to think big to draw attention to this pressing issue," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "There are few moments bigger than the coronation of a new king, and there is an urgent need for people with big love and a little extra space in their homes to adopt a new best friend. We're excited for the opportunity to get more pets adopted into loving homes so families can experience the mutual benefits of caring for a pet."

Maximum Effort created the video through PetSmart's participation in MNTN's Creative-as-a-Subscription (CaaS) service, a program that allows brands to bundle their creative and media spend.

"Dogs make our lives better in innumerable and unforgettable ways, so we wanted to take this moment to hopefully make a few of their lives better," said Maximum Effort Co-Founder George Dewey. "From the royal King Charles and Corgis to the more common 'not quite sure what they are', we wish all the doggos the best."

PetSmart Charities encourages people to share the campaign on social media to further raise awareness of the need to adopt pets. To learn more about pet adoption or to donate to help pets in need, drop by your local PetSmart store and visit petsmartcharities.org/take-action.

About PetSmart Charities®

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities helps up to 400,000 pets connect with loving families each year. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crises with access to food, shelter and disaster response. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart® stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.petsmartcharities.org .

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over

10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

