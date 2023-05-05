Condor Outdoor Launches New Website

IRWINDALE, Calif., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condor Outdoor, a leading provider of tactical gear and outdoor apparel, is proud to announce the launch of our newly redesigned website on May 4th, 2023. The new website will feature a whole new layout and set of features, making it easier than ever for users to: navigate Condor's extensive catalog of over 3000 items, find the products they want, and get educated on product features and technology.

One of the key features of the new website is the improved Product Filter. Users can now filter products by feature, camouflage, weapons platform, application, or countless other criteria. This makes it easier to find exactly what one is looking for, whether a law enforcement officer, military personnel, or outdoor enthusiast.

Condor has also enhanced their product pages with technology icons, illustrations, and additional specifications. Users can quickly and easily understand the features and benefits of different products.

In addition to these new features, the redesigned website also includes an improved checkout process, faster load times, and better mobile optimization. Whether using a desktop, laptop, tablet, or smartphone, the new website will provide a seamless and enjoyable shopping experience.

To celebrate the launch of the newly redesigned website, Condor is proud to introduce their new motto Built For Everyday Heroes. Marketing Coordinator Dakota Gray told us, "At Condor Outdoor, we believe all of our customers are heroes. Regardless of your profession or background, we know you make a difference every day. Your perseverance and dedication make you a hero. Whether you work 9 to 5 or 24/7, you contribute to your community and make the lives of those around you better. We appreciate you and are proud to provide gear that helps you tackle your everyday challenges with confidence."

At Condor Outdoor, we have almost 40 years of service providing tactical and outdoor gear that's trusted by 1000s of agencies and deployed in over 100 countries. We are proud of our reputation for quality and innovation at an unbeatable price point.

We invite you to visit our new website at www.condoroutdoor.com and experience the new features for yourself. Whether you're a seasoned professional or a weekend warrior, we have the gear you need to get the job done. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to serving you for many years to come.

