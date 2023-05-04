Postal Service To Issue Waterfall Stamps

Among nature's most beautiful wonders, waterfalls come in all shapes and sizes, from serene cascades to mighty cataracts. The 12 waterfalls featured on the stamps represent many different types — and each is unique.

First row: Deer Creek Falls, Grand Canyon National Park, AZ, photo by Sandra Woods; Nevada Fall, Yosemite National Park, CA, photo by Quang-Tuan Luong; Harrison Wright Falls, Ricketts Glen State Park, PA; and Lower Falls of the Yellowstone River, Yellowstone National Park, WY, photos by Kenneth Keifer.

Second row: Waimoku Falls, Haleakalā National Park, HI, photo by Quang-Tuan Luong; Stewart Falls, Mount Timpanogos Wilderness, UT, photo by Nicole Nugent; Niagara Falls, Niagara Falls State Park, NY, photo by John Cancalosi; and Dark Hollow Falls, Shenandoah National Park, VA, photo by Quang-Tuan Luong.

Third row: Grotto Falls, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN, photo by Joe Miller; Sunbeam Falls, Mount Rainier National Park, WA, photo by Kevin Schafer; LaSalle Canyon Waterfall, Starved Rock State Park, Oglesby, IL, photo by David B. Vernon; and Upper Falls, Blue Ridge Parkway, NC, photo by Tim Fitzharris.

Framing the stamps is selvage that again features David B. Vernon's LaSalle Canyon image.

Art director Greg Breeding designed the stamps and pane with existing photographs.