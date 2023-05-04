PartnerHero acquires Summatti, an AI-powered conversation analytics platform

The acquisition accelerates PartnerHero's plan to build an omnichannel CX operations platform

BOISE, Idaho, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading customer operations outsourcing innovator PartnerHero ( www.partnerhero.com ) has acquired Summatti ( www.summatti.com ), a conversation intelligence platform for an undisclosed amount.

PartnerHero has acquired AI-powered conversation analytics Summatti.

"I'm excited to join forces with PartnerHero and bring our expertise and technology to their growing client base," said Sid Bhambhani, chief executive officer of Summatti. "Together, we will accelerate our development and provide unparalleled solutions to clients in need of a better way to manage their CX operations."

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Summatti is an AI-powered conversation analytics platform for customer experience teams that automates the process of conversation review and surface real-time insights. Summatti's founders, Sid Bhambhani, and Rashmi Bhambhani, will join PartnerHero full-time.

"The customer support industry has focused a lot on how AI can replicate and replace the work agents do," said Piras Thiyagarajan, chief digital officer at PartnerHero. "We think AI can augment and enhance how humans interact with one another. We will use Summatti's conversation analytics capabilities to expose customer insights and influence business health in a way that hasn't been broadly accessible before."

More information about how to get conversation analytics for your business will be coming soon.

About Summatti

Summatti is an AI-powered conversation analytics platform that empowers CX teams with automated quality assurance and real-time conversation insights.

About PartnerHero

PartnerHero is a provider of premium customer operations outsourcing, including customer support, trust & safety, content moderation, and quality assurance. The company has offices in the United States, Honduras, Romania, and the Philippines, and remote employees in dozens of additional countries.

View original content:

SOURCE PartnerHero