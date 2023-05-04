NFP Expands Personal Travel Insurance Offering to Canadian Marketplace

Solution provides Canadian travelers with medical evacuation coverage and protects canceled, delayed or interrupted trips due to a variety of issues

TORONTO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, announced today it is extending its Personal Travel Insurance offering across Canada. NFP in Canada also announced it now has a national team of travel brokers and is partnering with leading travel insurance companies to provide insurance for all eligible clients*. This offering is available to Canadians traveling within Canada and abroad, as well as those visiting Canada from other countries.

There are multiple policy options available for travelers that protect them by covering associated travel costs should a trip get canceled, delayed or interrupted for a variety of reasons, including evacuation due to a medical emergency, reservation issues, rental car damage or loss, and stolen or damaged baggage.

"Planning a trip always comes with a degree of uncertainty, causing travelers to worry about unforeseen events that can disrupt their travel," said Greg Dunn, managing director, Personal Risk at NFP in Canada. "NFP's travel insurance team provides Canadians with peace of mind for unexpected occurrences whenever and wherever they travel. It is important to work with brokers who specialize in this type of insurance in order to get the best choice and expertise."

Travel insurance coverages in Canada purchased through NFP can provide worldwide travel protection services for individual trips or unlimited trips on an annual policy. NFP's announcement comes as travel activity returns to pre-pandemic levels. With 68% of Canadian consumers surveyed having stated they would purchase travel insurance for their vacations last year in 2022** the market for this coverage continues to grow.

"Whether you or a family member becomes ill prior to or during your travel, the hotel has trouble locating your prepaid reservation, or your luggage gets lost or stolen, your travel plans can quickly unravel," said Josh Pauls, vice president, National Sales, Personal Insurance at NFP in Canada. "Clients can use the NFP travel insurance solutions to help manage the associated costs through coverage options that align with their specific needs."

* Subject to carrier acceptability, limitations, coverages and wordings.

About NFP

NFP is a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor that provides solutions enabling client success through the expertise of over 7,400 global employees, including more than 1,000 employees in Canada, investments in innovative technologies, and enduring relationships with highly rated insurers, vendors and financial institutions. NFP is the 9th best place to work for large employers in insurance, 7th largest privately-owned broker, 5th largest benefits broker by global revenue and 13th largest broker of US business (all rankings according to Business Insurance).

Visit NFP.ca to discover how NFP empowers clients to meet their goals.

**Source: Canada: 2022 Travel Insurance Outlook - Ancileo

