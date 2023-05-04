Centinel Spine® prodisc® Nominated for "Best Medical Technology" Prix Galien Award

The Galien Foundation is widely regarded as the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences.

The 2023 Galien UK Awards will be selected by a committee of distinguished scientific leaders and announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony, on May 11, 2023 , at the Natural History Museum in London .

prodisc® is one of the most proven and studied total disc replacements in the world, with over 30 years of global use, 540 published studies and 240,000 implantations.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC, ("the Company") a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease by providing the most robust and clinically-proven total disc replacement technology platform in the world (prodisc®), announced the 2023 nomination of prodisc for the Prix Galien Award in the 'Best Medical Technology' category. The Galien Foundation is widely regarded as the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, and the Prix Galien Award carries significant prestige. The award will be selected by a distinguished panel of judges and announced during the Prix Galien UK Awards Ceremony on May 11, 2023 at the Natural History Museum in London.

Dr. Thierry Marnay, inventor of the prodisc technology, responded to the nomination by noting that "prodisc has helped revolutionize how surgeons around the world treat their patients with symptomatic degenerative disc disease." He continued, "I am thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this transformation and the development of this new treatment pathway for so many people with back and neck pain." Marnay implanted the first French patients in the 1990s and supported the initial education and expansion of commercialization of prodisc with Spine Solutions in the 2000s. prodisc continues to be the only disc replacement technology in the U.S. with both cervical and lumbar options available.

"Millions of people around the world suffer persistent pain and disability due to degenerative disc disease. prodisc has a long and proven history of improving the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of individuals across the world. The Galien Award nomination for 'Best Medical Technology' recognizes the advancements in patient care and welfare made through the prodisc total disc replacement technology," said Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray.

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation that improves the state of human health. According to Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellman, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, "The Prix Galien Awards exist to celebrate and recognize the immense efforts and achievements of its participants."

Centinel Spine®, LLC is a leading global medical device company addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease through anterior surgical access. The Company offers a continuum of trusted, brand-name solutions backed by over 30 years of clinical success—providing the most robust and clinically-proven technology platforms in the world.

Centinel Spine continues to advance its pioneering culture and corporate mission to become a catalyst of change in the spine industry and alter the way spine surgery is perceived. Centinel Spine's prodisc platform remains the only technology with multiple motion-preserving solutions for both cervical and lumbar anterior column reconstruction.

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the UK for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honour of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

