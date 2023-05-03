Simpleview Partners with Tourism Economics to Create Seamless Access to Valuable Data & Analytics

DMOs to obtain selected Tourism Economics dashboards within Simpleview Data Engine for seamless access to data, analytics, and consistent data reporting

TUCSON, Ariz., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview is pleased to announce an integration partnership with Tourism Economics to offer destination marketing organizations (DMOs) access to the power of Tourism Economics' Symphony within Simpleview Data Engine . Together, Symphony and the Simpleview Data Engine will better serve shared customers with turnkey solutions that support DMO business intelligence.

The benefit to joint clients will be seamless access to data and analytics from both products in a single environment.

"At Simpleview, we see Simpleview Data Engine as the crucial 'pipes and bridges' that connect our platform with various data sources and platforms," said Ryan George, CEO of Simpleview. "Through this partnership with Tourism Economics, we are excited to leverage their expansive suite of visitor insights, best-in-class dynamic visualization, and data science expertise to unlock new insights to drive growth and innovation in the tourism industry."

Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, recently launched Simpleview Data Engine, a SaaS-based business intelligence suite and data warehouse designed to empower DMOs to perform deeper discovery and understanding of performance metrics, with or without other external data sources, enabling them to make data-informed decisions regarding sales and marketing strategies.

Tourism Economics' Symphony is the hub for DMO market intelligence and performance metrics. It provides ready access to a data warehouse and dashboards of third-party data, partner data, DMO performance data, publicly available data, and proprietary data from Tourism Economics — an Oxford Economics company.

"We are excited about what this partnership can offer to DMOs," said Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics. "By combining Simpleview's powerful CRM and CMS with Tourism Economics' Symphony, DMOs can access an unparalleled suite of data sets, forecasts, analysis, and performance metrics to make better-informed decisions."

DMOs that are clients of both Simpleview and Tourism Economics will be able to obtain Simpleview CRM data feeds into Symphony and selected Tourism Economics' Symphony dashboards within Simpleview Data Engine at no additional cost. The benefit to joint clients will be seamless access to the data and analytics from both products in a single environment. The partnership also offers discounts for new users of either platform for the first year.

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a worldwide leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About Tourism Economics

Tourism Economics is an Oxford Economics company with a singular objective: combine an understanding of tourism dynamics with rigorous economics in order to answer the most important questions facing destinations, developers, and strategic planners. By combining quantitative methods with industry knowledge, Tourism Economics designs custom market strategies, destination recovery plans, tourism forecasting models, tourism policy analysis and economic impact studies.

