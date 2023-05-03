POCKET.WATCH ORIGINAL SERIES STARRING YOUTUBE'S MOST FOLLOWED KID MAKES ITS DEBUT ON HULU ALONGSIDE 11 OTHER POCKET.WATCH SERIES

Kids Diana Show – The Third Most-Viewed YouTube Star In The World – Anchors Pocket.watch's Love, Diana Franchise Now Streaming

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocket.watch , the leading kids and family creator content and IP company, announced today the animated and live-action original series "Love, Diana" will be available on Hulu. The series was created and produced by pocket.watch and serves as another example of the biggest entertainment providers investing in kids and family content.

Designed for kids ages three to five, and delivering messages of empowerment and friendship, the "Love, Diana" series will feature Diana alongside her brother Roma. The siblings are also stars of Kids Diana Show , the third most-viewed YouTube channel in the world with over 290 million subscribers and 160 billion lifetime views across their network of channels. The brand's consumer products range from toys to toothbrushes available across international retailers, as well as "Love, Diana" mobile games with over 15 million downloads.

"We are thrilled to share our Love, Diana series with Hulu's kids and family audience alongside our other 11 new shows," said Chris M. Williams, Founder & CEO of pocket.watch. "To be embraced by such an esteemed and trailblazing service as Hulu demonstrates that pocket.watch's investments in curating and enriching creator-led content are highly valued by top-tier streamers, as well as parents and kids."

This series joins 11 other recent pocket.watch shows that are currently available at the studio's dedicated Hulu page, including the live-action series "Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash," which is inspired directly by her YouTube channel, as well as the previously announced "Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash," starring the most famous magician on YouTube who has over 15 billion views on his content.

A complete list of all the pocket.watch shows now available on Hulu include:

Love, Diana — Season 1 of Love, Diana is available to stream on Hulu now, transporting kids to the Land of Play, where Diana and her brother Roma must protect their cartoon friends from Boris the Bore's attempts to spread gloom.

Kids Diana Show Ultimate Mishmash — A live-action series inspired by her YouTube channel, the third most-viewed channel in the world. Diana and her family create fanciful videos with songs, games and plenty of pretend play.

Dan Rhodes Quick Tricks MiniMash — Starring Dan Rhodes , the most famous magician on YouTube, and a top 10 YouTube creator of 2022 with over 15 billion views on his content. His show on Hulu highlights some of his most popular magic tricks and teaches his audience how to do them. Starring, the most famous magician on YouTube, and awith over 15 billion views on his content. His show on Hulu highlights some of his most popular magic tricks and teaches his audience how to do them.

Ryan's World Specials — Starring Ryan from Ryan's World with over 77 billion views on his content, the series features Ryan, Gus the Gummy Gator, Combo Panda, and the whole Ryan's World gang. Enjoy adventures, as they explore the world through play, fun challenges, and perform kid-friendly science experiments.

Toys and Colors Ultimate Mishmash — Starring the largest kids-ensemble on YouTube with over 1 billion monthly views, the series features a group of girls, boys, Aunties, and Uncles who solve problems, learn, and develop good habits together.

Dangie Bros Extreme Essentials (Streaming May 15 ) — The Dangie Bros are three brothers based in Los Angeles , creating fun, family-friendly content for millions of people around the world.

Denis Ultimate Mishmash — Denis is a friendly and upbeat person who loves to laugh, mostly at himself. Through his misadventures with Sir Meows A Lot, viewers will see that it's okay to be awkward, to make mistakes, and to try again.

Karina Garcia Ultimate Mishmash — The super crafty Queen of Slime is on the scene, and there's nothing she loves more than slime time.

KidCity Ultimate Mishmash — Centered around the dynamic brother-sister duo who love playing games together as a family and participating in trending challenges.

LankyBox Ultimate Mishmash — Stars a high-energy group made up of Adam, Justin, and their pack of plushy friends, playing lots of games and bringing lots of laughter and fun.

Mackenzie Turner Ultimate Mishmash — Stars gamer phenom Mackenzie Turner , a fun, bubbly girl who loves to make others laugh through her stories and adventures in games and IRL.

Onyx Family Ultimate Mishmash — Follows the powerhouse Onyx household with talented and hilarious kids and their fun-loving parents.

Pocket.watch ensures its content contains the best of what kids love to watch and that parents can feel good about sharing it with their kids. The company's new shows provide a range of entertaining and educational content for kids and families to enjoy.

For more information about the pocket.watch roster of franchises and creators and its premium slate of content, visit pocket.watch , or check out @pocketwatchHQ on Instagram, /PocketwatchHQ on Facebook, @pocketwatchhq on TikTok @pocketwatchhq , and pocketwatch-studios on LinkedIn.

About pocket.watch

Pocket.watch is the leading studio building kids and family entertainment franchises with the most popular digital creators in the world. Pocket.watch harnesses the power of audiences built on YouTube and expands them across all types of diverse kids and family platforms and experiences. The company brings kids more of what they love from these creators by producing original video and audio content, mobile games, metaverse worlds, live events and robust consumer products lines ranging from toys to toothbrushes. Key pocket.watch franchises include Ryan's World, Love, Diana, Onyx Monster Mysteries and Toys and Colors: Kaleidoscope City.

The company's content library, consisting of tens of thousands of kids and family videos, is distributed globally on over 40 platforms, generating hundreds of millions of hours of viewership every month. The content library comprises many seasons of the company's breakthrough MishMash™ format alongside pocket.watch originals including the Emmy-nominated Ryan's Mystery Playdate and the animated series Onyx Monster Mysteries and Love, Diana Adventures.

Founded in 2017 by Chris M. Williams (CEO), the company's headquarters and filming studios are located in Culver City, Calif. The executive team includes studio veterans and visionaries from a mix of traditional and digital entertainment backgrounds, including Albie Hecht, David Williams and Jon Moonves.

For more information about pocket.watch, please visit pocket.watch .

