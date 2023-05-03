OPTION CARE HEALTH ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2023

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Option Care Health, Inc. (the "Company" or "Option Care Health") (Nasdaq: OPCH), the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, announced today financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Option Care Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Option Care Health, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Highlights

Net revenue of $1,015.8 million , up 10.9% compared to $915.8 million in the first quarter of 2022

Gross profit of $229.0 million , or 22.5% of net revenue, up 14.0% compared to $200.9 million , or 21.9% of net revenue, in the first quarter of 2022

Net income of $39.2 million , or $0.22 basic earnings per share, up 29.5% compared to net income of $30.3 million , or $0.17 basics earnings per share, in the first quarter of 2022

Adjusted EBITDA of $93.8 million , up 20.6% compared to $77.8 million in the first quarter of 2022

Cash flow from operations of $89.8 million compared to $32.7 million in the first quarter of 2022

Cash and cash equivalents balance was $297.8 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023

Completed stock repurchase of approximately $75.0 million

Launched Naven Health, the national infusion nursing platform founded in the acquisitions of Infinity Infusion Nursing and Specialty Pharmacy Nursing Network

Received the 2023 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award

John C. Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The Option Care Health team's commitment to providing extraordinary patient care in the post-acute and ambulatory setting delivered another quarter of strong financial results. As we look to the balance of the year, our focus is on continuing to execute on our mission to transform healthcare by providing innovative services that improve outcomes, reduce costs and deliver hope for patients and their families."

Mike Shapiro, Chief Financial Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with the results we delivered in the first quarter. Based on this momentum, we are increasing our earnings outlook for the full year."

Mr. Shapiro continued, "Acute revenue continued to perform well this quarter as we build upon our reputation as a trusted and dependable partner to health systems. Our stable chronic patient census and double digit chronic revenue growth also contributed to outperformance in a quarter that is typically lower in consolidated revenue. In addition, we drove considerable clinical labor leverage as a result of efficient utilization of our infusion suite network, in which approximately 26% of our nursing visits occurred in the quarter. Moreover, our procurement strategies and disciplined cost management enabled us to expand Adjusted EBITDA margins to over nine percent in the quarter."

Updated Full Year 2023 Financial Guidance

For the full year 2023, Option Care Health expects to generate:

Net Revenue of $4.15 billion to $4.375 billion

Adjusted EBITDA of $380 million to $395 million

Cash Flow from Operations of at least $240 million

Additionally, the Company continues to anticipate an effective tax rate of 27% - 29% and net interest expense of approximately $61.0 million to $65.0 million.

The foregoing full year 2023 financial guidance excludes the impact of the Company's pending combination with Amedisys, Inc. ("Amedisys").

Conference Call

In a separate press release issued today, Option Care Health announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Amedisys, a leading provider of healthcare in the home.

Option Care Health and Amedisys will host an investor conference call today at 5:30 p.m. EDT to discuss the details of the transaction. Details for such call are available in the separate press release issued today. In light of the transaction announcement, we will forego our previously scheduled first quarter of fiscal 2023 earnings conference call.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation's largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 7,500 team members including more than 4,500 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is reimagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and team members. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com.

Investor Contacts

Mike Shapiro Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam Chief Financial Officer Westwicke T: (312) 940-2538 T: (413) 213-0500 mike.shapiro@optioncare.com optioncarehealth@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statements - Safe Harbor

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; pending and future litigation; potential liability for claims not covered by insurance; and loss of relationships with managed care organizations and other non-governmental third party payers. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting financial information in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also reporting Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be used in isolation or as a substitute or alternative to net income, operating income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as a substitute or alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of the Company's liquidity. In addition, the Company's definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by the Company, represents net income before net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt, and restructuring, acquisition, integration and other. As part of restructuring, acquisition, integration and other, the Company may incur significant charges such as the write down of certain long–lived assets, temporary redundant expenses, professional fees, potential retention and severance costs and potential accelerated payments or termination costs for certain of its contractual obligations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Option Care Health's business operations and facilitates comparisons to the Company's historical operating results. We have not reconciled Adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income as management believes creation of this reconciliation would not be practicable due to the uncertainty regarding, and potential variability of, material reconciling items. For a full reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, please see below.

Schedule 1

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)











March 31,

December 31,

2023

2022







ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 297,776

$ 294,186 Accounts receivable, net 395,209

377,542 Inventories 249,643

224,281 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,908

98,330 Total current assets 1,029,536

994,339







NONCURRENT ASSETS:





Property and equipment, net 105,571

108,321 Intangible assets, net 21,677

22,371 Referral sources, net 334,001

341,744 Goodwill 1,533,569

1,533,424 Other noncurrent assets 106,048

112,737 Total noncurrent assets 2,100,866

2,118,597 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,130,402

$ 3,112,936







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable $ 448,890

$ 378,763 Other current liabilities 169,676

186,588 Total current liabilities 618,566

565,351







NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:





Long-term debt, net of discount, deferred financing costs and current portion 1,057,787

1,058,204 Other noncurrent liabilities 103,830

103,278 Total noncurrent liabilities 1,161,617

1,161,482 Total liabilities 1,780,183

1,726,833







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,350,219

1,386,103 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,130,402

$ 3,112,936

Schedule 2

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 NET REVENUE $ 1,015,848

$ 915,784 COST OF REVENUE 786,843

714,848 GROSS PROFIT 229,005

200,936







OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES:





Selling, general and administrative expenses 147,866

133,969 Depreciation and amortization expense 14,514

14,722 Total operating expenses 162,380

148,691 OPERATING INCOME 66,625

52,245







OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):





Interest expense, net (13,834)

(12,246) Other, net 1,438

1,269 Total other expense (12,396)

(10,977)







INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 54,229

41,268 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 15,021

10,993 NET INCOME $ 39,208

$ 30,275







Earnings per share, basic $ 0.22

$ 0.17 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.21

$ 0.17







Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic 181,262

179,961 Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted 182,735

181,681

Schedule 3

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Net income $ 39,208

$ 30,275 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operations:





Depreciation and amortization expense 15,225

15,979 Other non-cash adjustments 22,498

21,131 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net (17,812)

(28,766) Inventories (25,362)

(34,089) Accounts payable 70,127

76,872 Other (14,132)

(48,721) Net cash provided by operating activities 89,752

32,681







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Acquisition of property and equipment (5,760)

(5,359) Net cash used in investing activities (5,760)

(5,359)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Purchase of company stock (75,000)

— Other financing cash flows (5,402)

(1,145) Net cash used in financing activities (80,402)

(1,145) NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,590

26,177 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period 294,186

119,423 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 297,776

$ 145,600

Schedule 4

OPTION CARE HEALTH, INC. QUARTERLY RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS)(UNAUDITED)







Three Months Ended

March 31,

2023

2022 Net income $ 39,208

$ 30,275 Interest expense, net 13,834

12,246 Income tax expense 15,021

10,993 Depreciation and amortization expense 15,225

15,979 EBITDA 83,288

69,493







EBITDA adjustments





Stock-based incentive compensation 5,988

4,178 Restructuring, acquisition, integration and other 4,496

4,111 Adjusted EBITDA $ 93,772

$ 77,782









View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Option Care Health, Inc.