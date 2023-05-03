ConvergeOne Awarded 2022-23 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the premier IP-enabled, solutions-led, customer experience company, today announced that it has been awarded the 2022-23 Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA). The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.

The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health by awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold and Platinum recognition levels. ConvergeOne underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance and wellness programs. ConvergeOne's status as a Platinum Bell Seal-certified organization demonstrates its ongoing commitment to employee mental health and wellbeing. ConvergeOne is dedicated to providing the best for its employees and will continue to work to ensure it upholds the standards set forth by the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health.

"ConvergeOne is honored to receive the Platinum Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health from Mental Health America, as it reinforces our commitment to making ConvergeOne a great place to work for our team members," said Jeffrey Russell, Chief Executive Officer, ConvergeOne. "We recognize our opportunity to build a workplace where everyone thrives, and know that supporting mental health is critically important to helping all team members reach their full potential, both personally and professionally."

MHA – founded in 1909 – is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace, and in 2019, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee wellbeing.

You can learn more about MHA and the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health at mhanational.org/bestemployers and more about the ConvergeOne award recognition at convergeone.com/careers.

ConvergeOne is the premier IP-enabled, solutions-led, customer experience company. We create value for customers by developing transformative solutions that connect people with purpose. Over 10,000 enterprise and mid-market customers trust ConvergeOne to achieve their business outcomes with collaboration, security and enterprise networking solutions. Our 2021 NPS of 80, placing us in the World Class category for the fourth consecutive year, is a testament to our ability to provide customers with the highest level of customer satisfaction, responsiveness and deep domain expertise. ConvergeOne has partnerships with key global industry partners, delivering solutions with a total lifecycle approach. ConvergeOne holds more than 5,600 technical certifications across thousands of engineers throughout North America, including three Customer Success Centers. More information is available at convergeone.com.

