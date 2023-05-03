Akorn Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Various Human and Animal Drug Products Within Expiry Due to Company Shutdown

GURNEE, Ill., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Akorn Operating Company LLC has filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy on February 23, 2023. In connection with that filing, the company has ceased and shutdown all operations and terminated all its employees of all domestic US Sites. The Akorn Trustee is initiating a voluntary recall of various within-expiry human and animal products as a result of the closures and discontinuation of the Quality activities of these marketed products. (Refer to Attachment I and II*). The discontinuation of the Quality program means the company will not be able to support or guarantee that the products will meet all intended specifications through the labeled shelf life of the product. Further distribution or use of any remaining product on the market should cease immediately.

Risk Statement: The discontinuation of the Quality program would result in the company's inability to assure that products meet the identity, strength, quality, and purity characteristics that they are purported or represented to possess which render the products adulterated. While specific risks to patients, from use of these adulterated products, cannot always be identified or assessed, it is also not possible to rule out patient risks resulting from the use of such products. Akorn has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The affected products are listed in Attachment I (human drugs) and II (animal drugs) of this release. Only products listed in the attachments are affected by the recall. Products not included in the press are continuing to be monitored under a Quality Program and will remain on the market. The products were distributed nationwide to Wholesalers, Retailers, Manufacturers, Medical Facilities, and Repackagers and via the Internet to Consumers.

Akorn is notifying its distributors and direct consignees by direct mailing and is requesting they further notify their customers/consumers/retailers. Akorn is requesting destruction of any recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have products which are being recalled should discard and contact their doctor.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Akorn at (800) 932-5676 during normal business hours (8am – 5pm CDT) Monday – Friday. A qualified medical professional will return your call within one business day. Consumers should contact their physician, their healthcare provider or veterinarian if they, or animals in their care, have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using these drug products.

For human drug products, adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of these products may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm Complete and submit the report

Regular Mail or Fax: Download form : Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

For animal drug products, adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of animal drug products may be reported to FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine Adverse Event Reporting program by completing an online Form FDA 1932a available at www.fda.gov/reportanimalae.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Description Lot Label Acetaminophen & Codeine Phosphate Oral Solution 120mg & 12mg/5mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=83a536d8-385d-46ed-9cd2-47b7efe96ccf Acetic Acid Otic Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c53fc11e-b177-446e-839d-391e1b2eacff Acyclovir Oral Suspension, 200mg/5mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=62bdcf22-51f3-4c81-9bd4-a2dc48bec580 Albuterol Sulfate Syrup, 2mg (base) All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=d3544356-e36a-4ce6-8235-cb0531c658ad Amantadine HCl Syrup, USP 50 mg per 5mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7ef565b0-00ac-428e-b00c-e0c905659ecd Apraclonidine Ophthalmic Solution 0.5% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=dc7d3a9f-c0b9-411c-9c62-0a14f1718b00 Artificial Tears All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c7479297-1ebc-4752-93b5-e4ad7f8c47f5 https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=63284a57-c93d-47a0-8a0f-c583868f19bc https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=736f9577-d8ff-45c7-8205-dfdb7193492f Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f7b40bf1-3063-4849-a5a0-0ac5d0d1e72a https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6818d479-860a-422e-be16-6589392b063f Azelastine Hydrochloride Nasal Spray, 0.1% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=dc7d3a9f-c0b9-411c-9c62-0a14f1718b00 https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fc69f672-17ec-4d86-b5af-086fd260b512 Bacitracin Zinc and Polymyxin B Sulfate Ophthalmic Ointment, 3.5g All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=8b750666-18f2-40f5-9fb3-87457001b485 Calcipotriene Scalp Solution, 0.005% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=53c9942a-e861-493f-95c2-53446bc5f06d Calcitriol Injection 1 mcg and 2 mcg All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4d6046c2-4a28-47b1-9bb4-51fadeded2d2 Cetrorelix Acetate for Injection, 0.25 mg/vial, Single-Dose Vial All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=41f00c84-d1f1-47a5-a42c-a577cc29a548 Ciclopirox Topical Solution 8% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4439cb3d-6825-4558-a981-122ec15f7b05 Cimetidine HCl Oral Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f2ec923a-2b88-43c0-ac2a-7ae20c053039 https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b27f10b3-3913-401c-90a4-f92dc5de763e Clobetasol Propionate Cream 0.05% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fb29b17b-96af-4a78-bc91-83cf8c5c2b1d Clobetasol Propionate Ointment, 0.05% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fb29b17b-96af-4a78-bc91-83cf8c5c2b1d Clobetasol Propionate Shampoo, 0.05% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=d16ac961-bb76-4aab-9ad7-737f1958c057 Cromolyn Sodium Ophthalmic Solution 4% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e604ed4d-d8a7-4f65-a386-b4bd6137d987 Detomidine Hydrochloride 20mL and 5mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=80bd1b24-bf51-47c4-b859-64cfdba79fbc Dicyclomine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 20 mg/2 mL (10 mg/mL) All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=8e1592ba-03cd-4831-bd7c-4c0eeaa06fd1 Diuril® (chlorothiazide sodium) Injection All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=5046a4d7-7742-4f19-930a-2582cb41474e DOCU LIQUID- docusate sodium liquid All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7fdc4368-4888-4792-86d3-c8a828e4fff2 Ephedrine Injection 50 mg/mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=490334c5-dbac-4a18-9e13-fc9ef5484e41 https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=378bd48c-78c4-4d48-8835-c53bb5d9ccc2 Ferrous Sulfate Elixir and Iron Supplement All NDCs and All Lots https://www.akorn.com/prod-details-list.php?group=Ferrous+Sulfate+Iron+Supplement+Drops& Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b7ea1841-2fb1-48c8-86f9-639893fd1a84 Gonak Hypromellose Ophth Sol All NDCs and All Lots https://fda.report/NDC/17478-064 Granisetron HCl Injection 1 mg/mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=02f350c9-b7d2-4906-af28-70ed4461ff23 Guaifenesin and Codeine Phosphate Liquid All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b920eba2-27f2-402c-a7c9-d0988977965c https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=5cb704a7-301c-494e-948f-872ee0d5a289 HydrALAZINE HCl Injection All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e31239e0-8c5a-4d10-9404-af32278484a3 Hydrocortisone and Acetic Acid Otic Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ffd1edc1-2f40-4b0a-a53a-9fb53b8d3184 Hydromorphone High Potency Injection USP – Ampule and Vial All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4d33b072-0755-4b8c-9558-2551306756a3 IC-Green Sterile Indocyanine Green Injection USP All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fe138b13-43e1-4ab2-8882-07ed91bb70ea Ketorolac Tromethamine Ophthalmic Solution, 0.5% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3196b192-439c-4a71-a002-358efdd5b6e6 Lactulose Syrup (Oral) and (Oral/Rectal) All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ff6b4568-1383-46b6-a1c6-385fc31fb210 https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=19455240-16b6-4e25-a5c9-a6c965e5ec19 Levetiracetam Injection USP, 500 mg/5 mL (100 mg/mL) single-dose vial All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=cb8aed34-2f3b-48b1-86ea-84b0d9e2b618 Levocarnitine Oral Solution, USP All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3563c2f5-9814-4d55-8d90-bd7d6dcff36b Levofloxacin Injection, 25 mg/mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4438fed2-7ef5-488f-baa8-39bc65768d1d Levofloxacin Oral Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c6c7322b-6a89-4d23-90d1-bf9327bd6d91 Levofloxacin Opth Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6987500a-2feb-48a9-9d29-89693333a801 Lidocaine 2.5% & Prilocaine 2.5% Cream All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=9378d186-5b25-49bc-8563-a659fa1194c2 Lidocaine Ointment All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f9303361-534d-4daa-bb4f-29992a0232dc Lidocaine HCl Jelly USP, 2% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=317a8784-5fdd-429f-9b74-14d89f372a32 Lidocaine Hydrochloride Oral Topical Solution, USP (Viscous) 2% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ff6b27bc-2ed7-4292-b8c8-da910bf68167 Lorazepam Injection 2 mg/mL vial All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=b5b17cde-a94c-4105-871c-54e7d2bd47e8 Lorazepam Oral Concentrate, 2mg All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=73bfaeab-94db-48c2-a194-8b173025de78 Megestrol Acetate Oral Suspension 40 mg/mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7f7676cd-469b-450b-b064-339b84d4047f Midazolam Injection USP 1 mg/mL & 5 mg/mL - vial All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=737361a0-8db1-4d3c-ba5e-44df3f49fa22 Moxifloxacin HCl Solution 0.5% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=7ae6355d-aaa3-48e4-a3d5-50f7ca8dfe08 Naloxone Injection 0.4 mg/mL; 1 mL and 10mL Vial All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=747e602c-93f9-4723-a899-4c1c55c35ef8 Neomycin & Polymyxin B Sulfates & Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3cac80c3-0798-4f8a-9756-d5b05d3d2dca Olopatadine HCl Nasal Spray, 665 mcg/spray All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f42d26f8-c583-411b-b17f-b3ca9eaba7a2 Olopatadine Solution 0.1% and 0.2% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e513d024-f121-495e-9957-f2e1da272a48 https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=cd115efc-8d68-3e01-e053-2a95a90af93c Oxcarbazepine Oral Suspension USP, 300 mg/5 mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=461c2a54-1d5a-494b-9137-0dcb9ca83c79 Pilocarpine 1, 2, & 4% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fa03947c-6844-45df-aa22-b584c5681269 Prednisolone Sodium Phosphate Oral Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=6b201232-4a52-487c-b963-a98539469e5d Promethazine HCl & Codeine Phosphate Oral Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://fda.report/NDC/50383-804 Promethazine HCl Oral Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=bd8d1f9a-242c-440b-a5eb-a50f64a1c1d9 Proparacaine HCl Ophthalmic Solution, 0.5% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=37cde651-2549-43f3-97b9-cdc442a0aa7a Rifampin Capsules USP, 150 mg & 300 mg All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=26a2dbca-5090-4f6c-99ed-e11a70bb5af0 Ropivacaine Hydrochloride Injection USP, 0.2% and 5mg/mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=187fccbf-329a-4af1-a16e-f13c0e2bd73d https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=3f538ea5-1e08-4fb5-9756-696ac3d817a3 Fentanyl Citrate Injection All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c5d40297-b769-48cc-9f84-f98b7a333507 Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Ointment All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e00f4d11-0999-452a-87bb-4d477db294a6 Sodium Chloride Solution Drops All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ab12c419-4b1a-4119-9e23-76ce7a89d1a7 Sodium DIURIL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=1d9fa4e6-6516-45cd-a316-292c6a529ecc Sufenta (Sufentanil Citrate Injection, USP) 50 mcg/mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=95e639db-1ca3-4328-b347-7ea348f6cc72 Sulfamethoxazole & Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200mg/40mg per 5mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=06e3d76b-8f16-4d53-bb9f-201cb6a72fb8 Timolol Maleate Ophthalmic Solution 0.5%, 2.5, 5, 10, & 15mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c9726422-f794-4d39-a437-17dcb8c0f3b5 Tobramycin Inhalation Solution USP, 300 mg/5 mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=be8368d7-bfd0-47e8-8d69-ac5f4a4851ed Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution 0.3% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=c91db5e0-f6b8-40d7-b307-b24073b9705e Trihexyphenidyl HCl Oral Sol All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=294cd88d-d9e8-4938-b4be-c3adc4a35de0 Tropicamide Ophthalmic Solution 0.5% and 1% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=329a3382-3718-4311-890f-97c6b7e0077c Valproic Acid Oral Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=84bbc23d-9bd3-4d48-9b64-d6eef64214b4 Vitamin D Suppl. Drops 50mL All NDCs and All Lots https://www.akorn.com/prod-details-list.php?group=Vitamin+D+Supplement+Drops& XOPENEX- levalbuterol hydrochloride solution, concentrate All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=0c47c47d-45f7-4eb4-b1f8-7d6c633a1f69

Animal/Veterinary Product Description Lot Label Artificial Tears All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=ec073766-70e5-42bd-965b-ce03eaa7d886 https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=5f44a1ee-4dd2-4a06-9721-578681148cbc https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=41199644-fa45-43e2-a056-24aed0fff745 Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=590a4e7b-565f-415f-a8e4-499a382c9a3b Butorphic Injection (butorphanol tartrate), 10 mg/mL All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=fa55a552-dadf-45d5-aba3-e63861621a5b https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=f6ef467e-d0cf-4b24-9f12-03ce5f4921be https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=d8c22ab5-3053-4406-95b4-3dc3b17c2b9c KETAMINE- ketamine hydrochloride injection, solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e457fc44-208d-4ca8-93aa-0f39dad0559f Neomycin & Polymyxin B Sulfates & Bacitracin Zinc Ophthalmic Ointment All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=492dcae6-d12b-4eaf-b346-e9960f01dd1c https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=853a0332-4da1-4a0d-a54a-f734c63e8b9d Proparacaine HCl Ophthalmic Solution, 0.5% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=66e8723a-620c-42ed-a43e-cfa30014e1dc Tobramycin Ophthalmic Solution 0.3% All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=49dbd938-6c66-4835-af7f-923267f4568d Vetaket 100 mg/mL Injection (ketamine HCl) All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=e112c169-447a-4c25-961b-12de1722f431 VETORPHIC- butorphanol tartrate injection, solution All NDCs and All Lots https://dailymed.nlm.nih.gov/dailymed/drugInfo.cfm?setid=4c8ef356-6a20-4e10-960b-a2f96026b42e

