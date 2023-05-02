Unqork Releases Spring 2023 Platform Update to Supercharge the Development Process With Enhancements Targeting Collaboration, Performance, and Security

The newest platform update supports a business-led IT approach to application development with features that optimize security and performance

NEW YORK, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the leading Codeless as a Service platform, today announced its Spring 2023 Platform Update, its first extensive new set of platform features of 2023. Unqork enables customers to democratize technology and free themselves from the pitfalls of legacy code, unlocking innovation and speed to market with enterprise-grade performance, scale, and security. The new features broaden the capabilities for customer developer and business teams, fostering cross-team collaboration and peak performance for greater usability than ever before.

(PRNewsfoto/Unqork) (PRNewswire)

Unqork's Spring 2023 Platform Update features focus on enabling business-led IT for Unqork users, empowering business and IT teams to work together to create transformational applications that both power the business and perform at the enterprise level. Unqork customers are already taking advantage of the new platform features, heralding the benefits like granular access control to application building workspaces that their clients trust, the ability to deploy applications with increased scalability, and tools that save re-configuring time for developers.

Unqork's Spring 2023 Platform Update includes:

Dynamic Refresh : Improve the speed and performance of Unqork applications for a more productive development process. Dynamic Refresh provides seamless content delivery by dynamically displaying content based on user selections to simplify application complexity, personalize end-user preferences, and save development time. : Improve the speed and performance of Unqork applications for a more productive development process. Dynamic Refresh provides seamless content delivery by dynamically displaying content based on user selections to simplify application complexity, personalize end-user preferences, and save development time.

Real-Time Configuration Analysis : Build world class applications with best practices in mind by leveraging Real-Time Configuration Analysis for instant intelligent feedback and problem-solving. This new feature runs component tests to analyze potential configuration issues and provides recommendations on how to resolve each, allowing developers to focus on building performant applications instead of resolving errors. : Build world class applications with best practices in mind by leveraging Real-Time Configuration Analysis for instant intelligent feedback and problem-solving. This new feature runs component tests to analyze potential configuration issues and provides recommendations on how to resolve each, allowing developers to focus on building performant applications instead of resolving errors.

Workspaces Role-Based Access Control : Optimize development collaboration and security by segregating team resources into shared or individual workspaces and controlling who can access or manage each. With secure collaboration and granular control over workspace access, users can mix and match environments and roles to achieve the level of access that's best for each team. : Optimize development collaboration and security by segregating team resources into shared or individual workspaces and controlling who can access or manage each. With secure collaboration and granular control over workspace access, users can mix and match environments and roles to achieve the level of access that's best for each team.

Address Search Component , end-users have access to a Google Maps-style address look-up in an application that is secure and user friendly. The Address Search component uses partial and related search terms (i.e. "fuzzy logic") and auto-populated address data to quickly find the address users are looking for when completing an application. Additional Component Improvements: With additions like, end-users have access to a Google Maps-style address look-up in an application that is secure and user friendly. The Address Search component uses partial and related search terms (i.e. "fuzzy logic") and auto-populated address data to quickly find the address users are looking for when completing an application.

With Unqork's codeless architecture, enterprise customers can build and run future-proof software applications with accelerated time to value and increased developer productivity by up to 70% by replacing language – legacy code – with data. These latest features give users the ability to create sophisticated applications with enterprise needs in mind like security, performance, and design. As a result, users have access to fast, accessible and efficient digital solutions.

"We are thrilled to announce our Spring 2023 Platform Update, with new features that were created with security and performance top-of-mind," said Thierry Bonfante, Chief Product Officer, Unqork. "These newest features foster more collaboration for our customers, giving their business and technology teams the ability to collaborate closely throughout the software development process for modern applications that fit the needs of their users, with the many added benefits of Unqork's codeless architecture."

About Unqork

Unqork is the leading Codeless as a Service platform that helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the codeless architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

