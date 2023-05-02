Trump vs Biden: Sunflower Showdown! Whose Voice Boosts Plant Growth?

CALGARY, AB, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Felix Smart, a leading innovator in smart home gardening technology, has just revealed the results of an unprecedented experiment: The Trump vs. Biden Plant Growth Test. This engaging, groundbreaking study aimed to discover which US president's voice, if any, would have an impact on the growth of sunflower plants.

The study was conducted over a 30-day period in three identical grow tents, each containing a sunflower seed planted in identical soil and maintained under the same conditions. Felix Smart utilized their state-of-the-art KAI smart controller to monitor and record various parameters, including pH, soil moisture, soil EC, soil temperature, light PAR, air temperature and humidity.

Two of the grow tents featured speakers playing the most recent State of the Union addresses by former US president, Donald Trump, and current president, Joe Biden, while the third tent served as a control group with no auditory stimulation. All tents were carefully monitored, with a time-lapse camera capturing the plants' growth throughout the experiment.

The results of the study, as documented in the time-lapse footage, have been nothing short of astonishing. It turns out that both presidential voices had a noticeable impact on the sunflower plants' growth. However, the extent of the impact differed. What was fascinating is that while the Trump plant grew taller, the Biden and control tent leaves were noticeably larger. Felix Smart will be releasing all the data from its test on its website in the coming weeks, providing an in-depth look at the intriguing findings.

CEO Tom Lam shared his perspective on the experiment, saying, "We created this test not for political reasons but to see if auditory stimulation from these polarizing politicians really could affect a living organism. We know from previous experiments that positive words vs negative words can have an impact on plant growth. The question for us was who had a more positive message and would this be reflected in the plant growth."

Felix Smart's innovative experiment has not only created buzz in the gardening community, but it has also sparked a lively discussion on the potential impact of auditory stimulation on plant growth in general. This groundbreaking study marks a new frontier in understanding how the environment and external stimuli can affect the growth and health of plants.

