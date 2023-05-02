Strata Oncology receives honorable mention in Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards.

Strata Oncology's precision oncology platform honored with back-to-back honorable mentions

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology , Inc. ("Strata"), a next-generation precision oncology company enabling smarter and earlier cancer treatment, today announced it received honorable mention in the health category of Fast Company's 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards for the Immunotherapy Response Score, a novel multivariate predictive biomarker algorithm for anti-PD-1/PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy benefit. The annual awards honor the best in innovative products, bold social initiatives, and other creative projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world.

This is the second consecutive year Strata's achievements in precision oncology have been recognized by the World Changing Ideas Awards. Last year, the company's Precision Indications for Approved Therapies (Strata PATH) trial, ¾ a prospective pan-tumor interventional clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of multiple FDA-approved cancer therapies in new, biomarker-guided patient populations ¾ also received an honorable mention in the health category.

Recently, Strata received Medicare coverage for Strata Select™, a novel pan-solid tumor molecular profiling test that includes the Immunotherapy Response Score, for patients with advanced cancer meeting specified coverage criteria. This milestone further validates Strata Oncology's precision oncology platform's potential to deliver personalized cancer care that improves patient outcomes.

"Being recognized for the second year in a row by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards is a testament to Strata Oncology's commitment to advancing precision oncology and improving patient outcomes," says Dan Rhodes Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Strata Oncology. "With the recent Medicare coverage for Strata Select, we are one step closer to realizing our mission of delivering personalized and effective cancer treatment for every patient with cancer. We will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and collaborate with healthcare stakeholders to make precision oncology accessible to all patients who can benefit from it."

Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 45 winners, 216 finalists, and more than 300 honorable mentions—with health, climate, energy, and AI among the most popular categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries across urban design, education, nature, politics, technology, corporate social responsibility, and more. The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Italy to Singapore to New Zealand.

"It's thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year's honorees," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "While it's easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society's most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today—from housing to equity to sustainability—and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com .

