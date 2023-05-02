Securities Institute of America partners with StarCompliance to implement Compliance Management Software

The partnership combines Star's Registration Management System with SIA's Exam Training Portfolio

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance ("Star"), a leading SaaS provider of employee compliance technology solutions, announced today it has been selected by the Securities Institute of America (SIA) which offers best-in-class exam preparation for individuals and companies in the financial industry. Since 1996, SIA has helped more than 400,000 students pass exams and delivers the most advanced, state-of-the-art prep solutions for FINRA, NASAA and NFA exams in the market.

Star's Licence & Registration (L&R) software solution, which greatly improves transparency into the multistep license and registration process, will be combined with SIA's comprehensive exam training platform. For the first time, managers and training directors can effortlessly monitor and take action on test dates, view exam-window expirations and deliver exam training all from one central dashboard. By improving visibility, this will address an issue the financial services industry has been seeking - a fully integrated solution for registration and licensing management.

"The strategic partnership with Star is a major advancement for the licensing and registration industry" said Jeff Van Blarcom managing Director at The Securities Institute. "By combining SIA's industry leadership in financial services exam preparation with Star's excellence in compliance software, we will be able to streamline registration management and reduce the operational burden while increasing visibility, predictability, and success rates."

Star has more than 20 years' experience building configurable compliance technology, supporting a global client base across a broad range of financial services. Its new License & Registration software will include enterprise reporting capabilities, with improved progress and time tracking. All this critical data will be hosted in a single location and accessed through a user interface focused on intuitive use and efficient workflows.

To learn more about the evolving role of technology in License & Registration programs join Star's webinar on June 6, 2023 at 2PM EST titled; Building a Sustainable L&R Program; Strategies for Long-Term Success.

About SIA

The Securities Institute of America (SIA) is a leading provider of securities exam education, dedicated to creating the best securities training materials and helping students pass their exams. Since 1996, SIA has helped more than 400,000 students pass securities exams, with students answering millions of test questions. SIA's training materials are the best in the industry, boasting the highest pass rates and offering a money-back guarantee. The Institute's comprehensive and advanced securities exam training includes world-class video training courses, premium quality textbooks, and challenging test banks. The Institute provides reporting and student tracking systems that help managers track progress in real-time, ensuring that students have the support they need to succeed. https://securitiesce.com/

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of compliance technology solutions. Trusted globally by forward-thinking companies in 114 countries, Star's future-ready compliance platform delivers on-demand configurability, multi-jurisdictional integrity, and the actionable intelligence you need to monitor for conflicts, meet regulatory obligations, and reduce risk. Compliance no longer needs to be complex. Check out Star's intuitive, straightforward UX and give your employees the multi-layered protection they need to comply with confidence. www.starcompliance.com

