Improving Acquires Jump Analytics: Strengthens Market Presence and Capabilities

DALLAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Improving , a modern digital services company, has acquired Jump Analytics , a technology firm specializing in advanced analytics and corporate performance management, with offices throughout Canada. The transaction is expected to increase Improving's annualized revenue exceeding $290 million and will further its geographic reach throughout North America.

Jump Analytics Partners: Patrick Hickey, Justin McNeely, Michael Matrick (PRNewswire)

Through Improving's innovative "Enterprise Strategy," which places a focus on merging technology service companies that share a commitment to building trust, delivering excellence, and cultivating culture, the Jump Analytics leadership team will remain intact and continue to operate and grow the business, while now having access to the full range of services provided by Improving's collective offerings.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Jump Analytics. This strategic move will greatly enhance our capabilities and enable us to provide even better service to our customers," states Curtis Hite, CEO of Improving. "We are excited to welcome the talented team from this company and look forward to working together to achieve our shared goals."

"Today marks a new chapter for our company. We are excited to join forces with Improving and believe that this acquisition will provide significant opportunities for growth and innovation," shares Patrick Hickey, Partner of Jump Analytics.

Jump Analytics delivers successful solutions in over 20 industries including utilities, mining, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail, and life sciences.

"We are proud of the hard work and dedication of our team, and we are confident that our shared vision and complementary strengths will enable us to deliver even greater value to our customers. We look forward to the next phase of our journey together," adds Justin McNeely, Partner of Jump Analytics.

As the explosion of data use continues, data analytics is increasingly important, and with this acquisition, Improving's clients will find the availability of powerful tools and technology easier than ever.

"This acquisition represents a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our reach and capabilities, and to take our business to the next level," states Michael Matrick, Partner of Jump Analytics.

About Improving

Improving is a technology consulting, custom software solutions, and training organization, partnered with private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners. The company has an international presence with 16 offices across the United States, Canada, and nearshore development offices in Mexico. To learn more about Improving, visit http://improving.com/

About Jump Analytics

Jump Analytics is a technology services firm specializing in Microsoft Data Analytics and SAP Analytics. With experience in a variety of industries, they are a recognized leader in the Mining and Utilities industries. Jump Analytics has an office presence in Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary, Canada. For more information, visit https://jumpanalytics.com/

Kristin Johnson

Improving

Vice President of Marketing

Kristin.johnson@improving.com

214.613.4448

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Improving Enterprises, Inc.