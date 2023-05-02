Health Benefits Provider Angle Health Taps Veteran Finance Leader Sunny Chen as Chief Financial Officer

Bringing a proven track record of scaling innovative companies, Chen will lead the financial operations for Angle Health's next stage of rapid growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Angle Health , the digital-first, full-stack healthcare benefits platform that brings transparency, simplicity, and ease of use to members, employers, and brokers in a frictionless experience, announced today it has appointed Sunny Chen as its Chief Financial Officer. Bringing a proven track record in scaling the finance and accounting functions at disruptive companies such as Next Insurance, valued at over $ 4 B , Copper CRM with over 30,000 customers today, Jinko Solar (NYSE: JKS), the world's leading manufacturer of solar panels, and Microsoft, Chen joins the Angle Health management team to accelerate the company's growth nationwide. Chen will capitalize on the company's momentum, which includes its cross-state expansion , with Angle Health now serving growing businesses across the U.S., including in Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and South Carolina, and its recent $58M Series A funding.

"Sunny is joining our executive team at an inflection point for our company as we continue strong on achieving our mission to democratize access to modern, member-first healthcare in the employer-sponsored health plan segment, which covers over 155 million Americans today," said Ty Wang , CEO of Angle Health. "Sunny's financial experience and leadership gained in serving complex and highly regulated industries will further empower us to continue to grow quickly and sustainably."

Chen has taken a fast path to financial leadership through progressively senior positions, coming to Angle Health from StrongArm Technologies , the safety science company with a range of solutions for the industrial worker, where she served as its CFO. Prior to that, Sunny was the VP Finance at Next Insurance , where she built the company's finance function from the ground up $4 billion valuation during her tenure. At Next, Sunny served as the strategic finance partner to the executive team, responsible for the company's long-range plans; and spearheaded the company's annual planning, M&A and post-acquisition integrations, while supporting three funding rounds raising $750M. Before Next, she was the Director of Finance And Accounting for Copper , the disruptive CRM provider, and prior to that, the North American Director of Finance And Accounting Jinko Solar (NYSE: JKS), the world's leading manufacturer of solar panels. Sunny has also held varied finance roles at Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), including managing the treasury-related accounting activities for $80 billion diverse securities portfolios, and the annual budget process and forecasting for one of Microsoft's US subsidiaries with $20 billion annual revenue.

"Angle Health is making significant inroads in modernizing the fractured healthcare benefits market," said Ricky Lai , Angle Health Board of Directors member, and partner at global investment platform, Portage. "Sunny's impressive track record of enabling both startups and enterprise organizations to achieve operational and financial excellence will serve as a key enabler to the scaling of Angle Health's financial strategy and operations as they forge what's next in the health benefits market."

"I am thrilled to be joining the executive team at Angle Health, committed to overhauling a legacy industry that has kept essential health and wellness benefits out of reach for millions of employers and their employees," Chen shared. "The U.S. health benefits sector is overly complex and is ripe for change. I am excited to help drive change and innovation in the space, working alongside our visionary leaders and our growing team at Angle Health."

About Angle Health

Angle Health democratizes access to modern healthcare by unifying today's fragmented healthcare benefits system into one core coverage and delivery platform. As a full-stack healthcare benefits provider, Angle Health drives efficiencies across the value chain through its digital-first platform— from instant underwriting for brokers and streamlined administration for employers to personalized care navigation for members. With access to a national network of healthcare providers and facilities, Angle Health is the health benefits provider for modern employers, now servicing tens of thousands of employees and members across the country.

To learn more, visit anglehealth.com and follow us on LinkedIn

