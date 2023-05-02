AMH Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Report details and reaffirms commitment to ESG excellence

LAS VEGAS, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMH (NYSE: AMH) ("AMH" or the "Company"), a leading owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes, published its fifth annual Sustainability Report, which provides transparency on the Company's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance and priorities. The report can be viewed and downloaded on the Company's website.

(PRNewswire)

"At AMH, ESG considerations and objectives are core to our strategy of delivering long-term value to our residents, employees, communities, and investors," said Carrie Leonard, Senior Vice President of Sustainability of AMH. "As we grow, we remain committed to building the future of housing in America responsibly, fostering strong communities, and being a resilient and inclusive organization to continue earning the trust of the stakeholders who rely on us."

Highlights of AMH's 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Mitigating environmental impact.

Implemented an Environmental Management System, formalized an Environmental Policy, and expanded Greenhouse Gas Inventory.

Continued to evaluate the anticipated energy efficiency of newly built properties, which are designed to use 50% less energy than the typical U.S. home, through the Home Energy Rating System® program.

Investing in employee well-being.

Launched six Employee Resource Groups to support a culture of belonging and champion diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Recognized by Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™ inaugural list and achieved 86% Great Place to Work® employee survey satisfaction score.

Improving the customer experience.

Strengthened learning offerings to homebuilding and customer-facing teams to better deliver on our promise of quality products and services.

Enhanced systems and technology to elevate multiple touchpoints across the resident journey.

Giving back to the community.

Launched new platform to facilitate employee engagement and participation in corporate social responsibility.

Donated tens of thousands of dollars to charitable organizations to support local residents, neighbors, and non-profits.

"AMH has earned recognition for doing business mindfully, being socially responsible, and providing a service to customers with integrity," said David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer of AMH. "Our focus continues to be on positively impacting the communities we serve by delivering high-quality housing, taking care of our people, and stewarding the planet in our operations."

About AMH

AMH is a leading owner, operator, and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2022 Best Workplaces in Real Estate™, a 2023 Great Place to Work®, a 2022 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc., and a Top ESG Regional Performer by Sustainalytics. As of December 31, 2022, we owned nearly 59,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest, and Mountain West regions of the United States. Additional information about AMH is available on our website at www.amh.com.

AMH refers to one or more of American Homes 4 Rent, American Homes 4 Rent, L.P., and their subsidiaries and joint ventures. In certain states, we operate under AMH Living or American Homes 4 Rent. Please see www.amh.com/dba to learn more.

AMH Contacts

Media Relations

Phone: (855) 774-4663

Email: media@amh.com

Investor Relations

Phone: (855) 794-2447

Email: investors@amh.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Homes 4 Rent