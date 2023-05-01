UL Solutions Launches ESG Management Offerings for Sustainability and Data Management Programs

From the initial mobilization of environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives through verification of environmental data and content, UL Solutions ESG management offerings focus on five use cases to guide companies on their ESG journey: mobilize, measure, manage, report and assurance.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced its ESG management portfolio for building end-to-end enterprise sustainability data management programs with a particular focus on carbon and scope 3 emissions.

The ESG management offerings comprise a combination of established advisory practice, software, and verification services aligned to serve all levels of ESG reporting maturity. This portfolio enables sustainability and ESG professionals to accelerate their programs and address regulatory and voluntary reporting requirements in an ever-evolving landscape.

The portfolio supports five use cases:

Mobilize – Establish and optimize ESG programs.

Measure – Implement robust systems for measuring ESG performance.

Manage – Drive continuous improvement of ESG key performance indicators (KPI) and goals.

Report – Streamline and enhance ESG disclosure and reporting.

Assurance – Demonstrate independent verification of key ESG KPIs.

"With our ESG management portfolio, UL Solutions has a breadth of resources, subject matter expertise and tools available to help companies enhance their ESG data management and reporting," said John Genovesi, executive vice president at UL Solutions and president of the company's Enterprise and Advisory group. "Collaborating with our customers and listening to their challenges has led us to combine our established ESG capabilities and offer holistic solutions."

In addition to ESG advisory practice services, UL Solutions also offers ESG software with a powerful inbuilt calculation engine and global emission factor database. UL360 software, established over 20 years ago, features dedicated modules such as ESG disclosures, scope 3, initiatives, and properties to streamline data transfer and collection.

UL360 software was designed to streamline data management and has been tested by the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Management Institute to confirm a high level of data quality. The scope 3 data collection and reporting capability offers carbon management software solutions available with proven system performance, supported by advisory and informed by carbon verification.

UL Solutions has been recognized as a leader in the Verdantix Green Quadrant: Enterprise Carbon Management Software 2022 and featured in the Gartner 2022 Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Market Guide for Financial ESG Disclosure Reporting Software.



To complement its ESG reporting software, UL Solutions recently announced its expanded ESG advisory and assurance services. From the initial mobilization of ESG initiatives through environmental data and content verification, UL Solutions' expanded services help guide companies throughout their ESG management and reporting journey.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

