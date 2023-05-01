SMILE ZEMI EDUCATIONAL HOME LEARNING SYSTEM FROM JUSTSYSTEMS SET TO LAUNCH IN THE UNITED STATES ON JUNE 1ST

-Innovative Tablet-Based Home Learning Method Shows Strong Results in Improving

Math and ELA Efficiency in Initial U.S. Trials-

LOS ANGELES, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than two decades of success in Japan, JustSystems, one of the largest manufacturers of educational software in that country, announced today the U.S. launch of Smile Zemi, its tablet-based educational learning system. Tailored to meet the needs of elementary school children grades 1 through 5, Smile Zemi provides an educational method that is designed to improve overall academic performance in elementary school children. This service provides a curriculum that aligns with Common Core State Standards and helps students most effectively study Math and ELA on their own. Smile Zemi will be available on June 1st at https://www.smile-zemi.com .

Since its launch as Japan's first tablet-based educational learning system in 2012, Smile Zemi has consistently proven to be an effective method in improving the way children learn. In its most recent survey, more than 95% of elementary students' parents polled acknowledged their children's school studies have improved since they started using Smile Zemi. The company is anticipating similar success in the U.S., as initial trials at two elementary schools in New Jersey already show proof of that.

In advance of launch, the company conducted trials with children in second and third grade in two schools in Northern New Jersey. The results were quite impressive:

At the Tulsa Trail School in Hopatcong, 13 students in second grade increased their rate of correct answers in math by 29 percentage points from 38% to 67%. They saw an increase in addition of seven percentage points and subtraction by 50 percentage points. The product was also tested with third graders and saw an increase of 16 percentage points, to 40% from 24%.

According to Brian Bryne, principal at Tulsa Trail School, "During the two-month pilot, second and third grade students worked with the Smile Zemi Mathematics program two days a week for 30 minutes a day. The Smile Zemi method gave us an effective platform to provide enjoyable skill practice outside of the everyday curriculum and has better prepared these students for our state standardized testing. Smile Zemi was a pivotal tool in helping these students overcome their learning loss caused by the pandemic," he adds.

The results were equally impressive at the Borough School in Morris Plains, which tested ELA improvement using Smile Zemi. With 11 students in third grade, the rate of correct answers increased by 21 percentage points from 62% to 83%, with a 35 percentage point improvement in grammar and a 15 percentage point improvement in spelling.

"Smile Zemi served as a nice addition to our current programs as it provided direct, effective instruction and practice with fundamental skills students need to succeed in all areas. During our two-month pilot, third grade students worked with the Smile Zemi Language Arts program three days a week, for 30 minutes a day," notes Monica Crudele, principal at Borough School.

Closed System Designed Specifically for Common Core State Standards

Smile Zemi's professionally developed curriculum and materials includes instructional videos, exercises, and quizzes with engaging modules and lessons to help growing children continue to learn enthusiastically in order to achieve their goals. Students are provided explanations for right or wrong answers with interesting graphics and sounds, making it easier for children to understand. Parents can feel confident in their child's academics as they track their progress in real-time via smartphone.

While Smile Zemi is designed for learning purposes only, with no access to games or web browsers, the tablet's program features a source of entertainment to "make learning fun" for children. This includes building a custom avatar, wallpapers, camera and albums, collection cards, and a reward system for achievements and accomplishments.

"The Smile Zemi method is designed to deliver educational materials in which children are motivated to independently study," says Kyotaro Sekinada, President and CEO of JustSystems. "We are pleased to now be able to offer Smile Zemi to elementary school children in the United States as we support learning in a fun, engaging and effective way. We are confident parents and children alike will see the benefits in Smile Zemi," he adds.

Shawna Longo, an educator with more than 25 years of teaching experience concludes, "Parents remain concerned that their child has fallen behind due to the pandemic and are searching for effective learning solutions. Smile Zemi has a proven track record and is more cost-effective when compared to learning centers or individual tutoring."

Smile Zemi will be available for purchase on June 1, 2023, at https://www.smile-zemi.com .

About JustSystems

Since its inception in 1979, Japan-based company JustSystems has made it their goal to create new value through dependable technologies in natural language processing and more. The company provides software and services such as the ATOK Japanese input system and the Smile Zemi distance learning system for a wide range of customers, including private sector companies, government institutions, local governments, schools, and hospitals. JustSystems strives to provide innovative software and services required by businesses in the new era, and create a new direction for the children who will shape future generations. JustSystems is listed in the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange. A wholly owned subsidiary, JUSTSYSTEMS AMERICA, INC., based in Los Angeles, California, serves as headquarters for JustSystems' operations in the U.S. For more information about JUSTSYSTEMS AMERICA, INC., please visit the company's website at https://us.justsystems.com/ .

