NaaS Technology Inc. Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NaaS Technology Inc. (Nasdaq: NAAS) ("NaaS" or the Company"), the largest third-party charging network in China, today announced that its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enaas.com/. The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to ir@enaas.com.

About NaaS Technology Inc.

NaaS Technology Inc. is the largest third-party charging network in China. The Company is a subsidiary of Newlinks Technology Limited, a leading energy digitalization group in China. The Company provides one-stop EV charging solutions to charging stations comprising online EV charging, offline EV charging and innovative and other solutions, supporting every stage of the station lifecycle. As of March 31, 2023, NaaS had connected over 575,000 chargers. In the first quarter of 2023, charging volume transacted through Company's network reached 1,023 GWh and gross transaction value reached RMB990.5 million. On June 13, 2022, the American depositary shares of the Company started trading on Nasdaq under the stock code NAAS.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations

NaaS Technology Inc.

E-mail: ir@enaas.com

Media inquiries:

E-mail: pr@enaas.com

View original content:

SOURCE NaaS Technology Inc.