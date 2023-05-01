COLLE MCVOY, A STAGWELL (STGW) AGENCY, BECOMES A CERTIFIED B CORPORATION

- Colle McVoy is the first agency in the network to join the B Corp movement -

- Agency pledges $1 million of pro bono services to nonprofit organizations -

MINNEAPOLIS, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the challenger network built to transform marketing, Minneapolis creative agency Colle McVoy today announced its certification as a B Corporation® from B Lab™, a nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities and the planet. Colle McVoy is the first agency in the Stagwell network, as well as the largest Twin Cities creative agency, to join the global B Corp movement of more than 6,500 companies using business as a force for good.

Colle McVoy launches $1M pro-bono initiative to aid nonprofits building a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

"We believe a better future means we have a responsibility to use our expertise as a force for good and that all growth should be rooted in doing what's best for people, the planet and the communities we operate in," said Christine Fruechte, CEO, Colle McVoy. "Colle McVoy has embraced doing good and acting purposefully for nearly 90 years. Fortifying our commitment through B Corp Certification is vital as we work to create new futures for brands in our increasingly purpose-driven and values-based economy when consumer expectations are higher than ever."

Becoming B Corp certified is a significant milestone in the agency's ongoing transformation to build the agency of the future. With a sustainable and inclusive business model and its environmental stewardship, the agency embodies what it takes to build brands in the new ever-changing marketing landscape and to go beyond the way things have always been done.

"B Corp certification is a codification of our inherent commitment to be better tomorrow than we are today as we work to create real change for ourselves and our partners," said Fruechte.

As an extension of its commitment, Colle McVoy is launching a program that provides pro bono branding support to national nonprofit organizations working to create a more inclusive and sustainable economy. The agency will be donating $1 million dollars in agency resources to advance the goals of organizations. A formal submission process to the program will launch this summer.

Certified B Corporations meet high verified standards of positive social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency, and aspire to use the power of markets to address social and environmental problems. Fellow B Corp certified companies include Athleta, Cotopaxi, Seventh Generation and Vermont Creamery, to name a few. Colle McVoy has met the rigorous standards of accountability and transparency in the five key areas of governance, workers, community, environment and customers by enacting policies that reduce carbon emissions, providing fair and living wages, meeting ethical supply chain practice standards, and giving back to the community. B Corp Certification is a long-term commitment to social good and requires an ongoing commitment with recertification every three years.

About Colle McVoy

Colle McVoy is a full-service creative agency that leads brands to their next. We combine purpose, innovation and experience in new ways to give businesses a competitive advantage. As a Certified B Corporation, we believe a better future means we have a responsibility to use our expertise as a force for good to benefit all people, communities and the planet. Our client list includes some of the world's most recognized brands and our innovative culture has been named a Best Place to Work by Ad Age, Outside magazine and the Star Tribune. For more information, visit collemcvoy.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About B Lab

B Lab is transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, tools, and programs for business, and we certify companies — known as B Corps — who are leading the way. To date, our community includes 500,000 workers in over 6,500 B Corps across 80 countries and 160 industries, and more than 200,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager. B Lab has created and led efforts to pass over 50 corporate statutes globally that enable stakeholder governance, with over 10,000 companies using the legal framework. To learn more and join the movement, visit bcorporation.net.

