CHRISTINA AGUILERA TO HEADLINE STONEWALL DAY ON JUNE 23 AT HUDSON YARDS IN NYC

The benefit concert will feature an all-star female lineup, with Angelica Ross as host, Lina Bradford as resident DJ, and performances by Mila Jam, BETTY and Mariyea

Pride Live's signature fundraiser event will welcome a larger audience to honor the Stonewall Legacy and continue the fight for LGBTQ+ equality

NEW YORK, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pride Live, a social advocacy and community engagement organization for the LGBTQ+ community, today announced GRAMMY award-winning singer-songwriter and entrepreneur Christina Aguilera as the headline performer for Stonewall Day. This year's benefit concert will be held on Friday, June 23, in the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards on Manhattan's West Side enabling Pride Live to accommodate a bigger audience and encouraging all generations to continue the Stonewall legacy. This is part of a larger, two-year partnership with Related Companies where Hudson Yards will be home to Stonewall Day 2023 and 2024.

Spotlighting and uplifting women in the LGBTQ+ community, Stonewall Day features an all-star female lineup, with actress and Transgender rights advocate Angelica Ross serving as host, Lina Bradford as resident DJ, and performances by Mila Jam, BETTY and Mariyea. Additional performers and in-person appearances to be announced.

"I am excited to join Pride Live and Stonewall Day and be a part of this historic event," said Christina Aguilera. "The community has supported and uplifted me throughout my career, and I love showing up to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and visibility. I'm honored to represent Pride Live at Stonewall Day 2023."

"It's a privilege that Pride Live selected me to serve as host for this incredible event," added Angelica Ross. "Stonewall Day isn't just about visibility and the amplification of the LGBTQ+ community, it's also about transforming that visibility into equity and into agency over our bodies and our narratives."

Launched in 2018, Stonewall Day is a national day of awareness to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Rebellion. The event also serves as an official fundraiser for the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), which will be the first LGBTQ+ visitor center within the National Park System and is scheduled to open on June 28, 2024.

"We're so excited to have Christina Aguilera and a female powerhouse of LGBTQ+ artists join us on this historic journey that is Stonewall Day," said Ann Marie Gothard, President of the Pride Live Board. "We're also thrilled to be partnering with Hudson Yards and continue the expansion and impact of Stonewall Day. As we get ready to embark on the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, the support we receive from partners like Hudson Yards is vital to further amplify our message and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community."

"We are proud to partner with Pride Live and support their integral mission to fight for equality for the LGBTQ+ community," said Jeff T. Blau, CEO of Related Companies. "Hudson Yards sits at the center of the most culturally vibrant LGBTQ+ community in the world and we look forward to welcoming thousands of visitors from around the globe to our neighborhood to honor the Stonewall Day legacy."

Stonewall Day was founded by Pride Live six years ago, elevating awareness for the Stonewall legacy and the ongoing fight for full LGBTQ+ equality. Stonewall Day Ambassadors have included Andy Cohen, Chelsea Clinton, Angelica Ross, Christian Siriano, Anna Wintour, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Donatella Versace, Dustin Lance Black, George Takei, Madonna, and Whoopi Goldberg, among many other influential luminaries. In addition to remarks from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and Taylor Swift, Stonewall Day has previously featured a star-studded lineup of performers, including Kesha, Cynthia Erivo, Kim Petras, Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hayley Kiyoko, and Mila Jam. Stonewall Day trended sixth globally on social (2019), was voted the #1 Pride event by Cosmopolitan Magazine (2020), and had over 1.3M unique views on Twitch (2021).

ABOUT PRIDE LIVE

Founded in 2012, Pride Live is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to accelerating awareness and support for the LGBTQ+ community via social advocacy and community engagement to advance the fight for full equality. From working with the most marginalized and underrepresented organizations, to supporting the effort leading up to the declaration of Stonewall National Monument, and to conceptualizing and developing Stonewall Day, a benefit concert to elevate and boost awareness of the Stonewall rebellion and LGBTQ+ activism – Pride Live works in service of the LGBTQ+ community. To learn more about Pride Live visit www.pridelive.org .

ABOUT HUDSON YARDS

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, and first-ever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions and attractions including Edge, Vessel and The Shed; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial office space for industry leaders including Meta, Warner Bros. Discovery, BlackRock and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

ABOUT CHRISTINA AGUILERA

Christina Aguilera is a multiple Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 75 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the third female artist, and fourth overall, to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s, and 2010s). She has won seven Grammy Awards, including two Latin Grammy Awards - with the most recent being the 2022 Latin Grammy Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album on behalf of AGUILERA, her second Spanish-language album. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine's list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. Additionally, in 2021 she received the inaugural Music Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards, followed by the Spirit of Hope Award at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards and the Advocate for Change Award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. Aguilera continues to use her voice for good, having served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands' World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies, in addition to raising awareness for various social conversations around domestic violence and LGBTQ+ equality. She continues to be represented by Roc Nation, CAA and imPRint. www.christinaaguilera.com

ABOUT ANGELICA ROSS

Founder & CEO of TransTech, Actress, Singer Songwriter & Human Rights Advocate. From the boardroom to Broadway, Hollywood to Capitol Hill, Angelica Ross is a leading figure of success and strength in the movement for human rights advocacy focused on Transgender and racial equality. A fan favorite on FX's award-winning hit POSE plus both the ninth and tenth seasons of Ryan Murphy's FX hit American Horror Story. June 3, 2022 Angelica released her debut music video and single, ONLY YOU. Miss Ross recently announced her forthcoming untitled book and as she continues to blaze new trails, kick open doors, and build her own table with ample open seats.

ABOUT LINA BRADFORD

Lina Bradford is New York City's quintessential DJ straight from the golden era of nightlife to spinning the parties of the moment. An original multi-hyphenate, her work has cemented her internationally as an actress, radio personality as well as the producer and star of her interview series, "In the Dollhouse with Lina." A longtime activist, she's also a board member and global ambassador for the Hetrick-Martin Institute and chair member for GMHC. The creative, native New Yorker who got her start as a professionally trained dancer has been described as the "Princess of Light." Earning the title by bringing people together with music and her signature zest for life, she's connected with audiences around the globe. Shapeshifting through decades as an iconic nightlife personality, Bradford thrives on connection and working "the gig called life." Her consecutive, 10-year DJ residency on Fire Island Pines made her a staple in the gay enclave during summer months and was commemorated with her documentary, "Linnish." Best known for her rotation of popular weekly parties, she's the go-to for playing discographies from the greats in dance, deep house and disco. An integral part of New York City nightlife, Bradford embodies advocacy for Black trans women leading by example, working with organizations like SAGE and GLAD and even providing music for the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner.

ABOUT MILA JAM

NYC Pop Recording Activist & Transgender Star, Mila Jam fills every room with talent, personality and undeniable style. A YouTube Sensation turned Original Pop Artist, Mila is known around the world for her unforgettable stage performances and one of a kind music videos. Mila has toured internationally with the Broadway musical RENT; performed with Chaka Khan at Chicago's Pride In The Park and alongside James Brown, Mark Ronson, Laverne Cox, Travis Wall, Jody Watley, Lady Kier (Deee-Lite) and Natasha Bedingfield. Appearances include the BBC's The Lilly Allen Show, GLAAD Media Awards, MTV & MTV News with special features on The Huffington Post, MTV.com, OUT.com, Perezhilton.com, and prominently featured in Cadillac's Audacity of Blackness commercial. Her song 'Faces' was featured in Ralph Lauren's Polo Pride campaign. She is the Odyssey Nightlife Awards Breakthrough Artist (2015), the GLAM Nightlife Awards Best Video & Dance Artist (2013) and the talk show host of an original YouTube Talk Show Series titled 'I'm From Driftwood'.

ABOUT BETTY

The NYC based indie pop trio BETTY, Alyson Palmer (vocals, bass, guitar) and Elizabeth Ziff (vocals, guitar, electronic programming) and her sister, Amy Ziff (vocals and cello), use beguiling melodies, compelling lyrics and signature harmonies to create energetic live shows that mix music, performance art, politics and comedy. From the beginning, they've lent their voices to causes they fight for, their talent in collaboration with other artists of every medium, and their time in support of women and girls, and the LGBTQIA+ communities worldwide. BETTY has ten albums to date and their eleventh, a new dance/pop album produced by Jason Carmer, will be released in conjunction with Stonewall Day. In addition to creating, performing and recording together as a group of independent artists since 1986, BETTY travels the world as Arts Envoys for the US Department of State to further their humanitarian outreach and cultural impact. BETTY has been featured on national and international radio, television – including their iconic theme song for the L Word – and in films, commercials, jingles, web and streaming projects and concert venues across five continents. The band's podcast, BETTY: GIRLBAND is the raucous history of an all-girl, American trio in music, story and guest interviews from the Reagan 80's to the mid 90's. The first season is out now on all platforms.

www.hellobetty.com

ABOUT MARIYEA

Mariyea is a Brooklyn based performer, teacher and drag artist. Her previous credits include On Sugarland at the New York Theatre Workshop, along with works presented at The Shed, Soho Rep, The Apollo, The Delacorte and Joe's Pub, among others. Additionally, she can be seen in a feature film soon to be announced on Paramount+. Mariyea has the privilege of hosting and performing in drag shows in various spaces throughout New York City. She holds a BFA from NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Instagram: @mariyeaaaa. #blacktranslivesmatter

