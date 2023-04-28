Whatever Color Outlander Plug-In Hybrid You Choose, They're All Green

First-mover Mitsubishi Motors has been loving Mother Earth – and embracing electrification – for more than a half century.

Mitsubishi Motors' electric vehicle R&D program began in 1970 – the same year that Earth Day was first celebrated.

After more than 40 years of development, the 2010 Mitsubishi Innovative Electric Vehicle (i-MiEV) was the world's first mass-market battery electric vehicle.

Outlander Plug-in Hybrid was the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV and today is the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid1 vehicle.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world celebrates Earth Month 2023, Mitsubishi Motors looks back on more than a half century of pioneering electrified transportation technology – including the world's first mass-market battery electric vehicle, the world's first plug-in hybrid SUV and the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle1. And the three-diamond brand looks forward to even more environmentally friendly achievements as part of its recently announced Midterm Plan, "Challenge 2025."

Earth Day traces its roots backs to 1970, when a Wisconsin senator organized a national demonstration to raise awareness of environmental issues. Meanwhile, half a world away, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) was deep into its research and development work that would lay the foundation for more than 50 years – and counting – of earth-friendly advancements in transportation.

"The history of Mitsubishi Motors' electrification program parallels the establishment of Earth Day," said Mark Chaffin, CEO of Mitsubishi Motors North America (MMNA). "And while we have many pioneering achievements to be proud of, we're not resting on our laurels. Our all-new Outlander Plug-in Hybrid flagship is continuing our leadership in electrified mobility, setting sales records, earning awards and accumulating accolades from media and customers alike. And we are eagerly anticipating new electrified Mitsubishi models in our near future, as outlined in our parent company's recently announced Midterm Plan."

After almost 40 years of R&D, Mitsubishi Motors' efforts produced the world's first mass-market battery electric vehicle (BEV), the 2010 Mitsubishi Innovative Electric Vehicle (i-MiEV). Less than three years later, the brand announced another world first, the 2013 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid, the planet's first ever plug-in hybrid SUV. The Outlander Plug-in Hybrid would become the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, a position still held today by the all-new, award-winning 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid.

In addition to Mitsubishi Motors' electrified eco-achievements, MMNA also offers the Mirage and Mirage G4, the most fuel-efficient, non-hybrid, gas-powered new cars sold in America2. With its highly efficient three-cylinder engine, the subcompact Mirage offers fuel economy of 36/43/39 city/highway/combined MPG3. And its five-door stablemate, Mirage G4, offers 35/41/37 city/highway/combined MPG4.

In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company MMC has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

Disclaimers

Based on IHS Markit New Registrations of plug-in hybrid and all SUV body styles for Jan 2012 – Oct 2021 compiled from governments & other sources (where available). Captures 95% of global new vehicle volumes in more than 80 countries. Based on EPA estimated mileage ratings from www.fueleconomy.gov 2023 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates 36 City/43 Highway/39 Combined for Mirage ES, LE, CE, SE 2WD with CVT. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only. 2023 EPA Fuel Economy Estimates 35 City/41 Highway/37 Combined for Mirage G4 ES, LE, CE, SE 2WD with CVT. Actual mileage may vary with driving conditions. Use for comparison only.

In its recently announced Midterm Plan – "Challenge 2025" – MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) has committed to accelerating its efforts toward a sustainable carbon-neutral future, setting goals of 40 percent reduction in vehicle CO2 emissions and 50 percent reduction in operational CO2 emissions by 2030. Additionally, MMC has set targets for global sales of electrified vehicles at 50 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2035, leveraging a blend of plug-in hybrids (PHEV), hybrids (HEV) and pure electrics (BEV).

MMNA has its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, as well as corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, and Florida.

