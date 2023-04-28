BougeRV Sends Aid to Mississippi Tornado Victims

AMORY, Miss., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the recent tornadoes that have devastated parts of Mississippi, BougeRV, a leading provider of RV and outdoor equipment, has stepped up to offer assistance to the affected communities. The company formed a team of volunteers and donated portable solar panels, portable refrigerators, and energy storage systems to help those affected maintain their basic living standards.

(PRNewswire)

The tornadoes that swept through the southern United States in March and April caused severe damage, destroying homes and businesses and leaving many people homeless. In a quick response to the crisis, BougeRV immediately formed a team of volunteers to help those in need. The team quickly put together a shipment of portable solar panels, portable refrigerators, and energy storage systems and dispatched it to the affected areas.

In addition, BougeRV enlisted the assistance of friends, contacts, and partners to make sure that the delivery of the donated items to local relief agencies quick, was accurate, and safe. The donations were met with enthusiastic approval from relief workers and residents alike.

"Thank you so much to BougeRV and your team for sending these supplies to us and for reaching out and finding us," said Wayne Knox, director of the Amory Regional Museum in Mississippi. "We can provide these to our first responders and our medical communities so that they can maintain life-saving medication and blood supplies and things like that, and get them to the people who need the most. This is a really valuable resource for us in a place where we repeatedly lose power due to storms."

The BougeRV team has also prepared for a second wave of donations of essential items for the affected communities and continues to support those affected by the tornadoes. The company has demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility and its determination to help those in need during times of crisis. The company is proud to have played a role in the relief effort in Mississippi and will continue to support communities in need. BougeRV would also encourage others to join the effort to help those affected by recent natural disasters.

About BougeRV

Founded by a group of outdoor mobile adventurers, BougeRV is dedicated to serving its customers with products acting like companions on their travels as the ultimate one-stop solution for all your outdoor needs. BougeRV provides long-lasting power-solar panels, portable refrigerators, portable power stations, and related accessories and components—so users can bring the technology outdoor, to live better with the nature.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BougeRV