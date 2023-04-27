Dante Genomics receives grant for a whole genome sequencing project to measure utility of pharmacogenomics in a real, clinical setting

– Highly coveted Innovation Grant by the Italian Government will measure impact of whole genome sequencing and pharmacogenomics starting from a specific population of cancer patients --

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dante Genomics , a global leader in genomics and precision medicine, today announced it has been awarded a highly coveted Innovation Grant from the Italian Government to measure the impact of whole genome sequencing and pharmacogenomics for patients with High Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer (HSOC). The immediate purpose is to measure the clinical utility of whole genome sequencing for this well-defined population of cancer patients in a clinical setting and the benefits for the entire healthcare system.

"Our shared long-term goal is to create a pathway for the use of whole genome sequencing in real, clinical settings in a national healthcare system," said Andrea Riposati, Co-founder and CEO of Dante Genomics. "We are starting in Italy, a European Union founding member and G7 country with a population of 60 million people, and in a healthcare system keen to innovate."

The grant will fund a patient pilot study in which Dante will provide sequencing, interpretation and genomic reports to demonstrate the validity of whole genome sequencing to support clinicians and their patients throughout all of the steps of the treatment journey from diagnosis to therapy selection and specialty consultation, eventually leading to better health outcomes.

"Whole genome sequencing for cancer patients can mean all the difference when determining the best treatment plan in a timely manner. By starting with whole genome sequencing, we can offer pharmacogenomics reports available in minutes, determining the best drugs on the market and any resistance to existing therapies. This project with the Italian government will increase access to personalized medicine options for people with High Grade Serous Ovarian Cancer," said Mattia Capulli, PhD, Co-founder and CSO of Dante Genomics and Associate Professor of Human Embryology and Histology at the University of L'Aquila in Italy.

The 36-month project has the ambition to set a proof of concept that demonstrates how a deep integration of genomics and bioinformatics in the treatment of oncology patients brings a dramatic improvement of cancer treatment outcomes.

