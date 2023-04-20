Threekit Revolutionizes Visual Commerce with World's First AI-Powered Platform

The first-of-its-kind AI Visual Commerce platform is being introduced with ThreekitGPT Beta, a ChatGPT powered 3D configuration experience

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world of commerce has been forever changed with the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. And now, Threekit AI is taking that potential even further by launching the world's first AI-powered Visual Commerce Platform, revolutionizing the way consumers interact with brands and products.

Threekit Logo (PRNewsfoto/Threekit) (PRNewswire)

Threekit AI will harness the immense capabilities of the Threekit Visual Commerce Platform to help brands create differentiated product experiences and reduce operational cost. 3D automation, lifestyle scene creation, AI chat interfaces and more. Threekit AI is set to redefine the future of commerce.

"Every once in a while, a product comes along that changes everything," says Matt Gorniak, CEO of Threekit. "Threekit's next generation platform architecture is uniquely positioned to bring AI to its customers and partners. . Today, we're going to reinvent what best-in-class customer experience looks like with AI."

The groundbreaking ThreekitGPT Beta launch takes center stage as it combines the power of OpenAI's ChatGPT with Threekit's visual configuration engine, catalog, and distribution.

This revolutionary customer experience makes complex and highly configurable products easier to explore, engage, and discover while also reducing support costs. Leading global brands now have a massive opportunity to offer an unparalleled customer experience.

The ThreekitGPT Beta enables users to configure products through a seamless chat interface, transforming the way customers interact with products. By leveraging AI, users can now have personalized, interactive conversations with the platform, resulting in a more engaging and intuitive experience.

"Threekit's integration of ChatGPT with our visual configuration engine creates a truly innovative and game-changing solution for the commerce industry," Gorniak adds. "Our platform allows consumers to easily navigate complex products, making the entire shopping experience more enjoyable, efficient, and memorable."

With the power of AI at its core, Threekit Visual Commerce Platform is poised to revolutionize the way businesses and customers interact in the digital age. Brands that adopt this groundbreaking technology will gain a significant advantage, creating a customer experience that is unparalleled in the market.

For more information about Threekit AI and the ThreekitGPT Beta, visit www.threekit.com.

ABOUT THREEKIT

Threekit Visual Commerce is the platform to accelerate growth for the world's leading global brands and close the gap between shopper expectations and visual product experience. Threekit enables brands to deliver premium shopping experiences and unlock 100% of their product catalog by showing products in 3D, Virtual Photographer™ and augmented reality. When you show more, you sell more. Leading brands like Crate&Barrel, Hyster-Yale, Sloan, Lovesac, TaylorMade and Starbucks use Threekit. Learn more at: www.threekit.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Threekit