Sangfor Technologies Ranks Among the World's Largest Hyperconverged Infrastructure System (HCIS) Vendors in Gartner® Market Share Report

A World-Leading HCIS Vendor
HONG KONG, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangfor Technologies (Hereafter Sangfor) today announced that it has been listed among the world's largest vendors of Integrated Systems (IS) in the recently published Gartner Market Share: Data Center Hardware Integrated Systems, Worldwide, 4Q22 Update[1].
According to the Market Share report, Sangfor ranks as the 6th largest vendor of Hyperconverged Infrastructure Systems (HCIS, Appliance) in the world and the 3rd largest HCIS vendor in the Asia-Pacific region by market share as of the end of 2022. Moreover, Sangfor is the only HCIS vendor to record quarter-over-quarter market share growth in Asia-Pacific for 2022.
Jeremy Jia, President of Sangfor International Market
"I am thrilled to announce that Sangfor has been ranked among the leading vendors of hyperconverged infrastructure systems in both the Asia Pacific and the world. Since the launch of Sangfor HCI in 2015, our R&D and product teams have continuously explored user needs and challenged technological boundaries to develop a powerful and innovative product that delivers exceptional value to our customers.
I believe this recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation as well as the increasing satisfaction and trust of our customers. Moving forward, we remain resolute in our pursuit of excellence, and I am confident that the tireless efforts of our teams will pave the way for even greater accomplishments in the future."
Summary of Key Sangfor Statistics:
- 6th largest HCIS vendor in the world by market share as of Q4 2022
- 3rd largest HCIS vendor in the Asia-Pacific region by market share as of Q4 2022
- The only HCIS vendor to record Q/Q market share growth in the Asia-Pacific in 2022
Sangfor Named as a Representative Vendor for HCIS
Sangfor is also pleased to announce that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the recently published Gartner Market Guide for Integrated Systems[2] for its Hyperconverged Infrastructure solution – Sangfor HCI.
Integrated systems refer to a type of computing infrastructure that consists of preconfigured hardware and software components bundled together in a single stack. These systems combine servers, storage devices, network components, and management software, which work together seamlessly to provide a unified platform for managing data and applications.
One of the primary benefits of integrated systems is that they simplify the deployment, management, and maintenance of IT infrastructure. Organizations can avoid the complexity and cost associated with building and managing separate components. With an integrated system, they can achieve faster time-to-value, improved scalability, higher performance, and better reliability and availability.
Integrated Systems can further be divided into four segments:
- Integrated Infrastructure System (IIS)
- Integrated Reference Architecture (IRA)
- Integrated Stack System (ISS)
- Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI)
The HCI segment is further divided into:
- Hyperconverged Integrated Systems (HCIS)
- Hyperconverged Software
Sangfor Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI)
Sangfor HCI is a full-stack HCI software solution that can be deployed as an HCIS with Sangfor's aServer appliance or as a software-only solution on commercially available x86 servers.
Sangfor HCI leverages the world's most advanced virtualization technology to converge compute, storage, networking, and management into a unified software stack, delivering an agile, simple, resilient, and scalable software-defined data center. As a leading cybersecurity vendor, Sangfor is also the first HCI provider to virtualize proprietary security capabilities into its HCI software to provide robust infrastructure and data security.
Key Points Sangfor has Identified in the
How Sangfor HCI Satisfies These Key Points
"More solutions are now starting to integrate
Sangfor HCI can help customers realize one-
"Prepare for future infrastructure needs by
Sangfor HCI supports integration with
"When evaluating HCIS, I&O leaders must
A highly scalable Sangfor HCI platform allows
"Several HCIS vendors now support external
Apart from HCI's storage virtualization
"Utilize low-cost HCI and HCIS solutions at the
Sangfor Nano Cloud is specially designed for
Sangfor HCI supports a range of digital transformation use cases for organizations across all industries, including data center consolidation, cloud transformation, mission-critical application hosting, hybrid cloud, virtual desktop infrastructure, distributed storage, continuous data protection (CDP), and disaster recovery.
Sangfor HCI is trusted by more than 10,000 customers worldwide, including Fortune Global 500 companies, government organizations, financial institutions, universities, and hospitals. It has received numerous industry recognitions from reputable global analyst firms, such as a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Full-Stack Hyperconverged Infrastructure Software[3], a Representative Vendor in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Server Virtualization[4], and a Sample Vendor in the Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Storage and Data Protection Technologies, 2022[5].
About Sangfor Technologies
Sangfor Technologies is an APAC-based, leading global vendor specializing in Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, and IT Infrastructure. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (STOCK CODE: 300454.SZ), Sangfor employs 9,500 employees, operates 60 offices, and serves more than 100,000 customers worldwide, many of them Fortune Global 500 companies, governmental institutions, universities, and schools.
