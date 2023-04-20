REDCON1 SIGNS FITNESS ICON DANA LINN BAILEY; ACQUIRES RUN EVERYTHING BRAND

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REDCON1, the fastest-growing sports nutrition company, is thrilled to announce a new athlete partnership with powerhouse female fitness influencer Dana Linn Bailey. Additionally, REDCON1 is excited to announce we have acquired the RUN EVERYTHING brand.

REDCON1, America's Favorite Supplements, signs fitness icon Dana Linn Bailey; acquires RUN EVERYTHING brand. (PRNewswire)

REDCON1, America's Favorite Supplements, signs fitness icon Dana Linn Bailey ; acquires RUN EVERYTHING brand.

Dana's extraordinary accomplishments as a professional competitor are only matched by her success in founding and building a successful sports nutrition brand, RUN EVERYTHING (now RUN EVERYTHING by REDCON1).

"After years of devotion, I proudly announce that RUN EVERYTHING is now a part of the REDCON1 family. Now representing REDCON1, this opportunity gives me great joy and excitement as we join forces together on our mission - helping individuals become their best selves." Dana Linn Bailey.

"Honoring hard work, ambition, and success - Dana exemplifies REDCON1's core values. Dana is a world-renowned fitness expert and an inspirational athlete, but she doesn't stop there; her burgeoning sports nutrition brand is championing powerful female athletes globally. Dana's drive and dedication to achieving the impossible are what keep her motivated daily. We're proud that she will be representing REDCON1." Aaron Singerman, REDCON1 Founder.

REDCON1 and Dana Linn Bailey are confident that this partnership will significantly impact the fitness industry and female athletes worldwide.

About REDCON1

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from beginners to professional athletes. Our strong military branding is highlighted by more than 30,000+ TIER OPERATOR brand ambassadors around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. Our products feature efficacious formulas while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. For additional information, visit redcon1.com

About Dana Linn Bailey

Dana Linn Bailey is an iconic figure in the fitness industry, as the first-ever Olympia Women's Physique champion, fitness expert, and entrepreneur.

Contact

Ryan Monahan

REDCON1, Chief Marketing Officer

ryan@redcon1.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REDCON1