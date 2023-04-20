LivAway Suites Continues to Expand Across the Country

LivAway Suites, the new, sensible extended stay hotel brand hosts groundbreaking in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites , the rapidly expanding economy extended stay hotel brand, broke ground on its newest location in West Jordan, UT, on April 19 at 7372 South Campus View Drive. West Jordan will be one of multiple groundbreakings taking place across the nation in the coming months as LivAway Suites continues its mission of bringing economy extended stay lodging into the 21st century.

Dan Barrett, Chief Development Officer LivAway Suites Dave Jensen - managing partner at Sandlot PartnersBarbara Riddle, CEO Chamber WestKevin Dailey, Chief Operations Officer LivAway SuitesMike Nielson, Chief Executive Officer, LivAway SuitesBrad Bowen - VP Construction - Wasatch residential builders Dave Martin - founder and CEO of HMCTaylor Jackson - Partner at Keystone National (PRNewswire)

With ideal proximity to downtown Salt Lake City, Salt Lake International Airport, Kennecott Copper Mine and more, the LivAway Suites-West Jordan is expected to attract guests who are seeking a better extended stay experience at a sensible rate.

"We're selecting markets like West Jordan with robust economic drivers to expand our unparalleled, contemporary hotel product," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "The West Jordan location is our second hotel groundbreaking in just over a month and will be followed by 30-plus additional sites that are in various stages of permitting across the country. With most of the competition in this segment being tired and 20-plus years old now, we are excited to bring a fresh, modern approach to economy extended stay. We believe our guest deserves better™."

With extensive real estate expansion plans in the works for the duration of 2023 and throughout 2024, LivAway Suites brings a fresh take to economy extended stay with Scandinavian inspired finishes and innovative, guest-facing technology, such as self-serve check-in kiosks, smart laundry facilities, convenient parcel-locker systems, and other sleek improvements that enhance the overall guest experience.

To learn more about LivAway Suites, visit www.livawaysuites.com

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, LivAway Suites is a new economy extended-stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't™, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of for developers, by developers™, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved ROI. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com .

