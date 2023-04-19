Optoma's New ZW350ST and ZH350ST Laser Projectors Shine Bright for Professional Environments

New ultra-compact, short throw laser projectors deliver high brightness, maintenance-free operation with eco-friendly benefits

FREMONT, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a world-leading manufacturer of visual solutions and the #1 4K UHD and DLP® brand worldwide and in the Americas,¹ today announced the ZW350ST and ZH350ST, two new ultra-compact, short throw DuraCore laser projectors designed to bring high brightness, dependability, and cutting-edge image technology into conference rooms, boardrooms, and other corporate spaces.

Optoma Launches New ZW350ST and ZH350ST Laser Projectors (PRNewswire)

The ZW350ST and ZH350ST are Optoma's most compact, hassle-free WXGA and 1080p laser projectors, respectively, to-date, delivering powerful image performance with flexible installation features and extensive connectivity options in a sleek, compact form factor, up to 34% smaller than previous Optoma models.² As an added benefit, the new models feature an external power supply, offering more reliability, portability, and energy efficiency.

To support Optoma's commitment to sustainability, the ZW350ST and ZH350ST projectors guarantee up to 30,000 hours of lower-cost and virtually maintenance-free operation with the projectors' DuraCore laser light source, cutting power consumption by up to 45% compared to Optoma's lamp-based projectors.³ Designed with the environment in mind, the compact product and packaging sizes allow 2x more products carried per container to reduce logistical carbon footprint3 and the packaging itself contains up to 97% recyclable materials.⁴

Featuring 3,600 and 3,500 lumens, respectively, and a 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio, the Optoma ZW350ST and ZH350ST projectors produce sharp and vivid images with incredible color accuracy. With their short throw distance, these projectors deliver bright, large-screen presentations with stunning clarity from just a few feet away. Equipped with keystone and 360-degree and portrait mode operation, the ZW350ST and ZH350ST projectors also guarantee flexible installation in virtually any orientation and location with their small, lightweight footprint.

"As we continue to demonstrate our commitment to sustainability, we are designing products that not only deliver superior performance and are built to last, but also consume minimal energy and have a reduced environmental footprint," said Ollie Blundell, Product Manager, Optoma. "The new ZW350ST and ZH350ST combine powerful DuraCore laser technology with essential features from our line of ProAV projector solutions, along with an eco-friendly design, delivering a lower total cost of ownership and the functionality that our users expect."

These feature-packed projectors also offer a built-in speaker, an RS232 connection point for ultimate control and monitoring, as well as a short throw lens to enable setup from just a few feet away from any surface – perfect for meeting rooms, medium-sized exhibition venues, and events. The ZW350ST also features an RJ45 port and additional firmware for control including Crestron RoomView™, Extron, PJ Link, AMX, Telnet, and HTTP.

A value-added solution, the Optoma Management Suite (OMS)™ is available on the ZW350ST offering IT administrators and technicians a real time remote platform to monitor, manage, and diagnose multiple displays simultaneously. OMS enables technicians to check the status and make configurations to optimize performance and broadcast emergency messages, alerts, or announcements across on-site displays.

Optoma ZW350ST and ZH350ST key features:

Resolution: WXGA (1280 x 800) / 1080p (1920 x 1080)

Lumens: 3,600 / 3,500

Dynamic Contrast Ratio: 2,000,000:1

Light Source: DuraCore laser with up to 30,000 hours of operation

Optical Engine: IP6X certified optical engine

Horizontal and vertical keystone correction, portrait and 360-degree operation

I/Os: 2x HDMI in/ 1 HDMI out, 1.4a 3D support, HDMI 2.0 (ZH350ST only) 1 x Audio 3.5mm, 1 x USB-A power 1.5A, RS232, RJ45 (ZW350ST only)

The ZW350ST and ZH350ST are available for purchase in the United States for an estimated street price of $999 and $1,499, respectively.

For more information, please visit:

DLP® is a registered trademark of Texas Instruments.

¹ No.1 4K UHD Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census, Y2022.

No.1 4K UHD Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census Y2022.

No.1 DLP Brand Worldwide

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census Y2022, for projectors +1000 lumens.

No.1 DLP Brand in Americas

Data source: PMA Research: Worldwide Projector Census Y2022.

² Comparison of 2023 Optoma mainstream laser projectors and its equivalent lamp-based counterparts.

³ Based on the comparison of the 2023 Optoma mainstream laser projector series and its previous generation.

⁴ Based on the packaging of 2023 Optoma laser projectors.

About Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma combines cutting-edge technology and innovation to deliver remarkable visual display products designed to connect audiences with engaging video experiences. From the company's ProScene projectors to its Creative Touch interactive flat panel displays, Optoma's suite of products can meet the demands of nearly any professional environment, including conference rooms and classrooms, digital signage, corporate, houses of worship, retail, simulation environments and control rooms. Optoma Technology is the U.S. headquarters for The Optoma Group, with continental headquarters also in Europe and Asia. For more information, visit optoma.com.

Optoma Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Optoma Technology