Lucid Joins the United Nations Global Compact

NEWARK, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced that it has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative. With more than 21,800 companies in over 162 countries participating, the UN Global Compact seeks to mobilize a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders.

"Joining the UN Global Compact is a milestone in our sustainability journey and a symbol of our dedication to decarbonizing transportation worldwide," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. "As an electric vehicle company relentlessly focused on engineering and performance, our in-house technology enables Lucid Air to generate more range with less energy than any other electric vehicle."

"With each extra mile that we extract per kilowatt-hour of energy, less energy is needed from the electrical grid to get you safely to your destination, and fewer carbon emissions are produced. This same technology and innovative approach can similarly enable smaller, lower-cost battery packs that retain competitive range — which in turn will benefit the environment by requiring fewer battery cells per vehicle," Rawlinson added.

The UN Global Compact challenges companies to conduct business responsibly by aligning their operations and strategies with the UN's Ten Principles which pertain to human rights, labor, environmental practices, and anti-corruption. It also commits companies to take actions in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals provide a powerful aspiration for businesses, governments, civil society, and citizens to make a better world.

By joining UN Global Compact, organizations commit not only to sustainable practices but also to enhancing transparency. Participation in the UN Global Compact requires signatories to report yearly on their commitment to the universal sustainability principles and development goals. To learn more about the UN Global Compact, visit https://www.unglobalcompact.org .

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. The Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range or 1,050 horsepower. Produced at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

