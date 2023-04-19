HiBid Auctions Approach $50M in GMV Last Week, with Jewelry, Furniture, Tools, and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of over $49.9 million in gross merchandise value in auctions held through the platform last week. Over 720,000 lots were sold online in 1,683 timed and live auctions taking place between April 10th and 16th, with the total hammer value topping $125.7 million.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Among the thousands of auctions now open for bidding on HiBid.com, there are events featuring 14K gold necklaces, earrings with diamonds and gemstones, pocket watches, contemporary furniture, antique cars, classic sports cars from the 1950s and 60s, and much more. Other intriguing online auctions this week include commercial refrigerators and freezers, convenience store display cases and cabinets, bar stools, soda fountains, shop tools, tool chests, ladders, workbenches, and vehicle towing equipment like bumper jacks, frame hoists, and hydraulic lifts.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

April 10th-16th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $49.9+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $125.7+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 720,938

Timed Auctions: 1,572

Live Auctions: 111

Bids Placed: 4.17+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 5.12+ Million

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

