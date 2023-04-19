GETTING READY FOR PROM IS A 'SNAP' THROUGH NEW MEN'S WEARHOUSE PARTNERSHIP WITH SNAP

HOUSTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Men's Wearhouse , the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental products in the U.S. with more than 630 stores nationwide, is pleased to launch a digital partnership with Snap, which includes interactive, AR-powered mirrors in select stores, displaying dozens of new styles to try on and share in seconds

"At Men's Wearhouse, we dress our customers for the most important moments in their lives. We are proud to launch digital partnerships and store innovations specifically geared toward how high school students want to shop and prepare for prom," said John Tighe, President of Tailored Brands. "We are excited to offer these younger customers experiences in-store and online to make the shopping experience easier. Everyone deserves to look and feel their best on prom night."

This prom season, Men's Wearhouse partnered with Snap to leverage its AR Mirror, providing shoppers with an interactive and innovative shopping experience. The mirror uses augmented reality to enable shoppers to try on clothes and accessories before purchasing and share images of new looks with their peers. The fit technology embedded in the mirror makes it easy for shoppers to see how the clothes will look and provides a fun and engaging experience.

Snap's new Apparel Try-On technology will be introduced at select Men's Wearhouse locations. Powered by industry-leading AR Image technology, the AR Try-On solution transforms retailers' existing product photography into a personalized AR fitting room that adapts to each shopper automatically through advanced deep learning and computer vision capabilities.

"We're excited to partner with Men's Wearhouse to bring the magic of our AR outside of Snapchat into stores for shoppers to enjoy," said Jill Popelka, Head of AR Enterprise Services of Snap Inc. "The process of finding the right outfit, especially for an eventful moment like prom, can be cumbersome. Our AR Mirrors make shopping more fun and fruitful, helping shoppers easily try new styles on, and share looks with friends for their input, giving them the confidence to feel truly prom ready."

Men's Wearhouse's partnership with Snap will complement the brand's new digital video and social media campaign by further engaging young people as they head into prom season. The campaign features teens of all backgrounds in new prom looks, styles, and brands provided by Men's Wearhouse. The videos aim to connect and inspire high schoolers and their parents through creative imagery and video. This year's campaign builds on last year's successful 90s-inspired prom campaign through the lens of nostalgia.

"The campaign aims to bring the emotional aspect of celebrating prom with friends to life," said Matt Repicky, SVP/Chief Brands Officer of Tailored Brands. "Men's Wearhouse understands the importance of inclusivity and has made it a pivotal aspect of our campaign. By rolling out the campaign across top social platforms, including YouTube and Twitch, we are connecting with a younger audience heavily engaged by social media."

ABOUT MEN'S WEARHOUSE

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands , Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of menswear and rental product in the U.S., with more than 630 stores nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of formalwear, tailoring, casualwear, and accessories. We are proud to offer merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, Paisley & Gray, and Michael Strahan.

