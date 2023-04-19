BUILD Showcases Youth Entrepreneurship Competitions Across The Nation For Cash Prizes and Start-Up Funds

Top student entrepreneurs will compete at Regional BUILDFest events in front of a panel of VIP judges and BUILD community members

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BUILD.org showcases the next generation of entrepreneurial student leaders and changemakers through its innovative BUILDFest events around the Nation over the next three months. BUILD is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to use entrepreneurship to ignite the potential of youth from under-resourced communities to build C areer success, E ntrepreneurial Mindsets, and O pportunity. BUILDFest events celebrate the transformational power of youth entrepreneurship by redefining education and creating opportunities for middle and high school students in underserved communities.

Upcoming BUILDFest events:

"I am pleased to showcase the power of BUILD and youth entrepreneurship at our impactful BUILDFest events. We are grateful to all of our individual, foundation and corporate supporters that make our events possible," said Bill Taylor, CEO at BUILD. "We want to celebrate our students and educators' successes with the larger community as they engage in our innovative, project-based entrepreneurship education program(s) that will give students the real-world skills needed to become the CEO of their own lives."

Hundreds of high school students across the country will pitch their innovative business ideas to judges in hopes of earning a final slot at their regional BUILDFest Pitch Challenge. Finalists will compete in front of a "Shark Tank-style" panel of VIP judges and community members for cash prizes and start-up funds. These events promise to be action-filled evenings that will be attended by many entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, leading members of the business community, and educators. Many of the events feature a Student Business Expo where guests will have the opportunity to meet BUILD's student entrepreneurs and purchase their unique products. We invite you to join a BUILDFest event this Spring to celebrate the transformational power of youth entrepreneurship for high school students in underserved communities.

